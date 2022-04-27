Mayor Jorge Elorza unveils Providence budget proposal with 4% increase in tax levy

PROVIDENCE — Mayor Jorge Elorza on Tuesday unveiled his budget for fiscal year 2023, with a plan to collect nearly 4% more in property taxes.

As the Chief Financial Officer Lawrence Mancini explained, this year properties will be revalued throughout the city, with most likely to increase in value. So although the residential tax rate will decrease by nearly 25%, to $18.50 per $1,000 of valuation, the city will collect more in taxes.

Owner-occupied properties will receive a 45% homestead exemption, up from 40% this year.

City officials did not immediately explain how many residents would be impacted, but the city is aiming to collect between $13 million and $14 million to go into its $567.3-million budget, a total spending increase of more than 5% over the current year.

Providence development: Providence mayoral hopefuls, council members weigh in on Superman Building rescue

Public safety is the biggest spending category at $201 million, roughly divided between the Police Department, which would receive about $100.3 million, and the Fire Department, which would receive about $87.8 million.

'It's a gamble': Providence mayoral contenders weigh Elorza's plan to fix pension crisis

The police budget has been boosted by roughly 9%, though funding for its 71st training academy has been set at about $1.5 million – slightly more than half of last year’s proposal – to be spent on salaries, uniforms and testing expenses for 50 recruits. The class is expected to begin in either fall or winter.

Though Elorza touted the size of the Police Department, nothing that by the year's end, there will be about 480 officers on the force, he contended that crime is actually not very high.

"While there is a perception that crime is the worst it has ever been, the reality is that violent crime, as a whole, is down to some of the lowest levels in modern history," the mayor said, adding that residents' "risk of being the victim of a random crime is lower today than it has perhaps ever been."

Story continues

Elorza is also planning to allocate about $721,000 on a crisis-response program, a city initiative to develop a specialized team complete with clinicians to handle 911 calls related to behavioral health. A request for proposals from organizations interested in participating recently closed on April 11, and the winning bid has yet to be announced.

The city additionally plans to invest heavily in infrastructure, with $30 million for a new Department of Public Works building that the mayor described as "long overdue." The budget allocates another $5 million to the Upper South Providence/Trinity Square Complex, $4 million to Kennedy Plaza and $3 million to Roger Williams Park. Broadly, the funds will be used for investments such as repairs, design and construction.

The city plans to contribute more than $130 million to the Providence Public School District, which Elorza acknowledged has “struggled” but has “some bright spots” such as its public charter schools expansion. The city is already investing $160 million in school construction with funds that have already been approved.

The full budget will be posted on the city's website, and is subject to City Council approval.

Notably, this marked the final budget address of Elorza's mayoral term, which included sentimental and reflective remarks interspersed with loud cheers from the crowd in the council chamber.

“As I sign off from this platform for the last time, I want to make two emphatic points," Elorza said. "First, I pledge to bring the same intensity and dedication to my job over these last eight months as I have brought for seven full years; we’re going to sprint to the finish line. And second, I state unequivocally that the state of our city is strong and it’s poised for even more greatness in the years ahead.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence unveils annual budget proposal with 4% tax revenue boost