Mayor Karen Goh clears council chamber amid calls for Gaza cease-fire
Mayor Karen Goh clears council chamber amid calls for Gaza cease-fire
Mayor Karen Goh clears council chamber amid calls for Gaza cease-fire
Here comes a new chapter at BK, say the company's top execs.
The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is getting closer to becoming a law, which would make social platforms significantly more responsible for protecting children who use their products. With 62 senators backing the bill, KOSA seems poised to clear the Senate and progress to the House. KOSA creates a duty of care for social media platforms to limit addictive or harmful features that have demonstrably affected the mental health of children.
More than 225,000 shoppers are resting easy with these cooling linens. Grab 'em for 50% off with Amazon Prime!
The Blue Jackets own the worst record (16-26-10) in the Eastern Conference.
The hype around artificial intelligence may finally be normalizing, at least according to company earnings calls over the past two quarters.
In 2023, Jumia revised its adjusted EBITDA loss guidance thrice: $100 million to $120 million in Q1; $90 million to $100 million in Q2; and $80 million to $90 million in Q3, aiming for a 57% to 61% year-over-year reduction if met. It ended the year with $58.2 million in adjusted EBITDA loss, marking a 68% decrease from 2022, and Q4 concluded with less than $1 million in adjusted losses, a 99% decrease. Jumia’s operating loss decreased by 90% to $4 million that quarter and by 64% to $73 million for the entire year, leading to an improved liquidity position, closing the year with $121 million according to its Q4 2023 and full-year financials.
This would make a fantastic addition to a restaurant, coffee shop or other business seeking an amazing attention-getter.
Intuitive Machines' first mission to the moon is now underway. The company’s Nova-C lander, called Odysseus, lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in the early hours of Thursday morning. The spacecraft will now embark on a eight-day journey to the moon, with a landing attempt scheduled for February 22.
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders.
Add this one surprising step to elevate your skincare routine..
If you want to boost your complexion during the drab winter months, add this product to your makeup bag ASAP.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't pulling any punches when it comes to his rivalry with Apple.
An army of Amazon shoppers swear by this handy tool for targeting hard-to-reach spots.
Woot is selling two Sonos Era 100 smart speakers for $410, which is an 18 percent discount.
Mercedes said the Mercedes-AMG F1 W15 E Performance cost 'a chunk of our available firepower' under the cost cap, aiming to get back in front in 2024.
Golden State took a shot at landing LeBron James, but it ultimately failed.
Kimi was disguised as an app that tests your eyesight by making you play spot the difference in similar photos, but it actually contained bootlegged movies and shows.
The more than 100% soar in Arm stock is the latest sign that investors can't get enough of the AI trade even if the future benefits can't fully be quantified.
Football isn’t the centerpiece of the Super Bowl, it’s one of a hundred possible stops on the week’s itinerary.