Mayor Keller, Senior Affairs Department deliver firewood to seniors in need

Dec. 26—As a chilly wind cut through the winter air on Tuesday morning, Ruben Castillo stood in the front yard of his mother's home, awaiting a delivery of firewood from the city of Albuquerque's Department of Senior Affairs.

Castillo, 64, has been living at his mother's house for the past month. His mother, who suffered a stroke three years ago, no longer lives there, but the memory of the times Castillo and she spent together still linger.

Castillo recalled there were times when he and his mother, a fiercely independent woman, went out in the wilderness to collect their own firewood.

"When she was in her 80's, she would still go with us (to collect firewood) and carry wood," he said. "She's a trooper."

But with his mother no longer able to to help collect wood, Castillo decided this year to ask the city for firewood.

When the truck pulled up with the firewood in tow, out stepped Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, who was out delivering firewood alongside several employees with the Department of Senior Affairs.

Keller, who said he's been making surprise firewood deliveries like this every year other than during COVID , helped a delivery team sort through and unload firewood for senior citizens in need.

"Firewood, especially in New Mexico, it's a big thing," Keller said. "Families can often be lonely and that fire keeps them going — psychologically and of course it keeps them warm as well."

These deliveries are also a good time to connect with Albuquerque residents and discuss their needs and concerns, according to Keller.

"This will be the highlight of my week in terms of trying to help people," Keller said. He plans to make more of these kinds of deliveries in the coming weeks, his schedule permitting.

The Department of Senior Affairs has been making firewood deliveries for nearly 20 years, according to Maria ReQua, its social services division manager .

There are no income qualifications necessary to request a firewood delivery. The program assists seniors those ages 60 and above or their caregivers, and covers all of Bernalillo County.

ReQua said last year, the department delivered firewood to over 100 people. This year, its goal is to serve at least 150 people, roughly two wheelbarrows full on average.

All of the firewood being delivered this year came from the Jemez Mountains, according to ReQua.

"We're able to have our construction workers go out and harvest the wood. They store it here locally in Albuquerque for processing and then our senior information line takes the requests (for delivery)," ReQua said.

The Jemez mountains were just one of the many places around the state Castillo said he and his mother would visit to collect firewood. In a way, it's fitting that the wood he received on Tuesday came from the same place.

Castillo said he's planning on using the firewood to light the fireplace in his mother's home.

"The warmth of the fire is relaxing," he said.