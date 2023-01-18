'Mayor of Kingstown' promotional poster edited to remove Jeremy Renner's face injuries as he recovers from snowplow accident

The key art for the second season of "Mayor of Kingstown" has Paramount Network

Paramount+ has removed injuries to Jeremy Renner's face on the poster for "Mayor of Kingstown."

It comes as the actor confirms he's home after a snowplow accident left him in critical condition.

"Everybody is sensitive to Jeremy," the show's cocreator Hugh Dillon told The Hollywood Reporter.

Paramount+ has edited marketing material for "Mayor of Kingstown" season two to remove facial wounds from lead star Jeremy Renner's face.

Renner portrays Mike McLusky, the titular mayor in the drama from "Yellowstone" cocreator Taylor Sheridan, and was originally pictured on the promotional image for the new season with a bloodied and bruised face.

Now, however, Paramount+ has made the decision to redistribute a rather tamer version of the artwork which shows Renner's face looking in much better shape, as The Hollywood Reporter first reported.

Gone are the wounds across his character's nose, chin, cheeks, and forehead in the almost identical image which shows him wearing a suit and standing in an empty and vandalized prison yard.

It seems the decision to remove the visible injuries was out of respect to the actor following his recent accident, as the crime drama's cocreator Hugh Dillon told the outlet: "It's good of the network. Everybody is sensitive to Jeremy".

Per Variety, the earlier version of the artwork was released in December, before Renner's snowplow accident which left him in a critical condition and requiring two surgeries.

The actor suffered blunt chest trauma and was airlifted to hospital after he was crushed by his own snowplow while trying to clear a driveway near his Nevada home on New Year's Day.

Renner posted an update on his condition to Instagram days later, sharing a selfie of himself in a hospital bed.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote alongside the post. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Story continues

The two-time Oscar nominee updated fans on his condition on Tuesday, sharing that he had returned home from his two-week stint in hospital in time to catch the season two premiere of "Mayor of Kingstown" which aired on Sunday.

Replying to a tweet posted by the official account of the Paramount+ TV show, he wrote: "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 2.01 with my family at home."

Read the original article on Insider