Mayor of Kyiv calls Kyiv Council session where financing for Armed Forces will be discussed

Vitalii Klitschko, mayor of the city of Kyiv, has announced an extraordinary session of the Kyiv City Council amid the protests against inappropriate funds usage during the war. Additional financing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to be discussed at the session.

Source: Klitschko on Facebook

Quote: "An extraordinary Kyiv City Council session will be held next week. There the decisions about the allocation of additional funds for the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be adopted. Kyiv continues to do everything to help our defenders!"

Background:

On 26 September, a protest was held under the Kyiv City Administration against inappropriate spending of the budget, namely on changing cobblestones and grade-separated junctions. The protesters suggest spending these funds on Ukraine’s defence and financing the Armed Forces.

