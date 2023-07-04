Mayor: Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque taking “early retirement” months after being placed on leave

The chief of police in the City of Lawrence is off the job, months after he was placed on leave amid a secretive investigation.

Roy Vasque was placed on administrative leave in late January, but city officials would not say why they were conducting the probe, only that the move came “while an ongoing investigation involving the police department is conducted.”

News of the chief’s departure was announced on the July 4th holiday, in a brief statement by the Lawrence Mayor.

“Mayor Brian A. DePeña would like to announce the early retirement of Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque effective June 30th, 2023. Mayor DePeña would like to thank Chief Vasque for his years of service and dedication to our community and wishes him a prosperous and healthy retirement.”

The Eagle-Tribune reported in January that Vasque was the focus of an ongoing investigation by an outside firm hired by the city.

The Eagle-Tribune reported ADP Management was doing an independent review of numerous police officers previously placed on administrative leave.

Vasque was named chief of the department in 2018.

