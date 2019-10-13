Mayor who led America after 9/11 has lost his way: Rudy Giuliani's fall from grace

Of all the bizarre narratives now cascading from the Trump White House, perhaps the most disturbing and unsettling for anyone from New York or New Jersey who lived through the 9/11 attacks is how much Rudy Giuliani has changed.

America’s Mayor has become America’s Crazy Uncle.

Some of you will surely say that you saw this coming. And maybe you’re right. The signs were definitely there.

During his salad days as New York City’s mayor — and, before that, as a headline-grabbing federal prosecutor who helped to break up the mob — Giuliani displayed flashes of bellowing anger, infantile petulance, blind selfishness and callous heartlessness.

Remember his press conference to announce his divorce without telling his wife their marriage was over? Yep, that was Rudy in one of his nastiest moments. It almost seemed like the kind of thing that a headline-grabbing New York City developer at the time, Donald Trump, might have done.

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington, D.C., on May 5, 2018.

Looking back now, some readers are also probably saying that, given what we knew about Giuliani back then, it was only a matter of time before he joined forces with the equally angry, petulant, selfish and heartless President Donald Trump. After all, like minds tend to find each other.

But those occasional starbursts of weird bluster and scratch-your-head snarky behavior by Giuliani seemed to disappear — or perhaps were overlooked and forgiven — in those hard months after the deadly attacks on that Tuesday in September 2001.

The right man for the moment

In the smoke-filled, fearsome days that followed the terrorism of September 11, 2001, Giuliani seemed to be everywhere with the right words and tone.

In the hours after the attacks themselves, as the nation wondered what had really taken place and President George W. Bush was silent as he was shuttled on Air Force One to a locked-down Air Force Base in the Midwest, here was Giuliani, speaking as a sort of modern Greek chorus in voicing the nation’s grief.

“Today is obviously one of the most difficult days in the history of the city,” Giuliani said, only hours after the towers of the World Trade Center toppled in lower Manhattan.

"The number of casualties," he added," will be more than any of us can bear ultimately.”

The words were heartfelt, not heartless. More than other politicians that day, Giuliani captured the sense of despair and tragedy that had suddenly enveloped the nation. No wonder we dubbed him "America's mayor." He was just that.

Weeks later, surrounded by New York City firefighters onstage for the opening of “Saturday Night Live,” here was Giuliani telling America it was OK to laugh again.

And we laughed. Of course we did. Giuliani seemed to be a man we could trust. He spoke for us.

“The attacks of September 11 were intended to break our spirit. Instead we have emerged stronger and more unified,” he said months later at the opening of an exhibit of photographs from those attacks. “We feel renewed devotion to the principles of political, economic and religious freedom, the rule of law and respect for human life. We are more determined than ever to live our lives in freedom.”

Fast-forward to this year. Now Giuliani is a regular character on "SNL." Once viewed as the nation’s conscience, Giuliani has morphed into a comic foil. No longer depicted as the post-9/11 voice of reason, Giuliani is portrayed by comedian Kate McKinnon as a sleazy nut job who is prone to crazy statements in defense of President Trump.

And people laugh this time, too.