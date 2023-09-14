Mayor Levar Stoney, wife Brandy expecting baby next year
Mayor Levar Stoney, wife Brandy expecting baby next year
Mayor Levar Stoney, wife Brandy expecting baby next year
Baby Steps, an indie game that generated a ton of buzz when it was announced in June, is coming out in summer 2024 for PC and PS5.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
You deserve more than your dreary bathroom that your landlord refuses to upgrade.
Major League Baseball is ready to test its virtual ballpark for a regular-season game. Fans can “enter” the digital stadium on Wednesday, September 20, to watch the Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels. The league debuted the digital park earlier this summer for a celebrity softball game during this year’s All-Star Game activities.
Fans are cheering after learning that the British YouTube stars are planning to officially tie the knot. The post YouTube royalty Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes are officially engaged after 11 years together appeared first on In The Know.
Trump continues to lead the Republican field, with hopes for a new standard-bearer failing to materialize, three new polls suggest.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
Experts weigh in on the best way to get a drier night’s sleep.
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt and other executives revealed Thursday in San Francisco a prototype of a custom-built, wheelchair-accessible, self-driving robotaxi and said that closed-course testing of the driverless vehicle would begin in October. The vehicle, called the Cruise WAV, is the result of three years of product design, development and testing by Cruise and GM along with its partners on the project BraunAbility and Q'Straint. The WAV looks similar to the company's purpose-built Origin vehicle, which was revealed as a prototype in January 2020 and is now being tested on public roads in Austin and Miami.
The decision lies with NBA legend Grant Hill, USA Basketball's managing director, but that will not stop us from advising him on which 12 players to entrust capturing a fifth straight Olympic gold medal.
Google announced a significant update to its built-in services that includes Zoom, WebEx, and The Weather Channel apps.
What will Week 3 of the college football season have in store?
PC indie standout ‘Dave the Diver’ is coming to the Nintendo Switch, the game’s first proper console launch. The title was teased at today’s Nintendo Direct livestream event and it releases next month, on October 26th. However, for the curious, a free demo drops for the Switch today.
These overlooked college football weekends are often when the some of the most shocking upsets of the season emerge.
Here's how to protect yourself against the "fried rice syndrome."
A year ago, Pinterest's then brand-new collage-making app Shuffles was going viral on TikTok as Gen Z users sought out invites in order to create their own inspirational image boards. Now, that collage-making capability is heading over to Pinterest's main app with the launch of a new feature that lets users leverage the platform's advanced visual technology to cut out images and build interactive collages of favorite products and other visual content they find inspiring. The idea is clearly lifted from Shuffles, which uses similar image cutout tech.
'Slide' into fall with these classics.
Nintendo just announced ‘F-Zero 99’, the first new game in the series in nearly 20 years. The company showed off the game at today’s Nintendo Direct and it looks to be a spiritual successor to recent online multiplayer titles like ‘Tetris 99’ and ‘Super Mario Bros. 35.’
The Frontier is available with a Hardbody Edition trim that brings retro styling and graphics for 2024, but it might not be enough to hold off its more advanced competitors.
Here's a list of the best air fryers you can buy, plus tips and tricks on how to use one, as chosen by Engadget editors.