Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago Public Schools and teachers union reach tentative reopening deal ‘at long last’

Gregory Pratt, Hannah Leone and Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas, Chicago Tribune
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Teachers Union’s leadership reached a tentative deal Sunday to reopen city schools for families seeking in-person instruction, narrowly avoiding a strike, sources said.

Any deal is contingent on broader union approval involving a vote of its 25,000 members. It was not clear when a vote may take place, but Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson provided an update on target reopening dates during a Sunday news conference. With a smile on her face, Lightfoot kicked off her remarks by announcing “the very good news that our children will be returning to in-person learning this week.”

“At long last, CPS has finally reached a tentative agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union that opens up school doors for our pre-K, cluster and K through 8 students,” Lightfoot said.

Under the tentative framework, the first group of students and staff — pre-K and special education cluster programs — would return Feb. 11. Subsequent groups would be staggered, with staff returning ahead of students: Kindergarten through fifth grade staff would go back Feb. 22, followed by their students on March 1. Sixth through eighth grade staff would go back March 1, followed by their students a week later on March 8.

Highlighting the hyperdemocratic nature of CTU, sources with the union have been careful to call it a “tentative framework,” rather than an agreement, since it needs to be approved by members. They also believe the deal represents the best one members could have achieved at the table, although the union did not receive everything it wanted.

“We have a tentative agreement subject to ratification of their (members),” Lightfoot said. “We understand the (members have) the right to say yes or say no, but in fairness to parents who’ve really weathered an incredible storm, particularly over the course of this week and the ups and the downs ... given that we have a written document back from them, we felt this was an appropriate time for us to give parents a preview with the caveat that it’s subject to ratification by the (members).”

There was no word on when high schools might return to an in-person schedule.

Jackson said she’d like to have high school students back in school “as soon as possible” but didn’t say whether that would happen this school year.

“What we committed to is working with the union to get there,” Jackson said. “I don’t want to start negotiating at the podium today. We just got a victory after a long fight ... but my stance remains the same, I think that children should be in school.”

Lightfoot acknowledged the situation under which teachers have toiled for nearly a year, reworking lesson plans and learning to deal “with the wild world of Google Meets, sometimes on small devices, sometimes under really difficult circumstances.”

Although she said stakeholders would “invariably not agree on every issue,” she extended her thanks to all parties involved, from groups to individuals, including CTU President Jesse Sharkey and city health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. Though talks had grown increasingly contentious in recent weeks, the mayor signaled a conclusion to the impasse, lavishing praise on teachers during her remarks.

“You have been champions. ... I understand that and I want to thank you,” she said of teachers. “You have been there for our kids and we will continue to be there for you.”

Teachers have done so, Lightfoot said, “all while fighting through this roller coaster of your own personal emotions and dealing with your personal health and your family.”

But Lightfoot said the “very public dispute” with the union has been hardest on Chicago parents.

“You have told me directly and you have told us that you feel like, as parents and students, you have been held hostage and your voices have been drowned out,” Lightfoot said.

She also praised families for “their fearlessness (and) superhuman patience to navigate everything that’s been thrown at you over this last year.”

“This entire school year has been incredibly hard on you and your families, and I understand that,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot also thanked Sharkey for their one-on-one discussions, which helped land an agreement.

“I very much appreciate his hard work,” she said.

Jackson said she has relied on the mayor’s leadership, and that the deal provides “relief and certainty” that students need, which cannot be measured.

Jackson said the return to in-person learning will not only help students get back on track with their studies but should help restore a sense of normalcy that has been lost during the past 11 months of the ongoing pandemic, since district schools closed in March.

“Though it’s been a challenging process, to say the least, I do truly believe that getting our students back in school is worth it,” Jackson said, adding that she believes “every educator wants what’s best for students.”

“I’m just happy that we have a resolution and that we are moving forward. We cannot lose sight of our mission as a school system. This return to in-person instruction will help us live up to that,” Jackson said.

With the schedule in place, she said, “We will be able to accommodate the students and families that have signed up.”

Both sides have been close to a deal for days, but the agreement kept falling through, often with little notice, leading to confusion and frustration from some parents. Lightfoot previously had accused the union of moving goal posts by adding last-minute demands while the union, in turn, accused her of making unnecessary threats and holding up a deal.

The standoff escalated when pre-K and special education teachers were ordered back to schools Jan. 4, but many refused to work in person and dozens ultimately were deemed absent without leave, locked out of their CPS remote teaching platforms and denied pay.

Before the much larger second wave of kindergarten through eighth grade students were due to start in-person classes on Feb. 1, union members formalized the remote-only tactic as a collective labor action, which meant that if teachers were locked out on a large scale, they would go on strike.

Lightfoot has spent days insisting that a deal must be made or else, while CTU has been clear it considered her timetable for reopening schools arbitrary and treated it as such.

During a virtual meeting Friday evening, Sharkey said the union was trying to hone in on what members most needed to accomplish at the bargaining table.

“This is not the time for us to have lots and lots of proposals that are our wish list,” Sharkey told members. “This is a time for us to think about what do we need to keep our people as safe as possible? What are the things that we think are achievable, which are important? The idea is to get our best offer out of the board, get the most that we think we can get, at which point the bargaining team then reports to the executive board.”

Also on Friday, hours after district officials said they’d proposed their “last, best and final offer” to the union, CPS announced a staggered return of teachers and students over the course of several weeks.

An email sent to CPS families Friday detailed a new schedule that would have had prekindergarten and special education cluster programs resuming in-person classes on Tuesday and required educators to return on Monday or else the district would resume lockouts.

One of the union’s central demands not entirely addressed in the framework relates to dozens of educators in the first wave of reopening who were locked out of their remote classrooms when they refused in-person assignments. The tentative framework mentions a “side letter” related to those cases and states, “Withheld pay and benefits, and discipline concerning parent communication cases, to be handled through resolution of pending litigation.”

Documents obtained by the Chicago Tribune referred to the deal as a “framework for the resumption of in-person instruction,” which would become a binding agreement between the union and the Chicago Board of Education, if ratified by members.

The district would revert to remote learning for 14 days if the seven-day average test positivity rate increases for seven consecutive days; the rate for all seven consecutive days is at least 15% higher than the prior week; and the current day’s positivity rate is at least 10%.

The district would remain closed longer than 14 days if those three criteria remained true.

An “operational pause” would occur for a classroom or pod with one or more confirmed positive cases and an individual school with three or more confirmed cases within two weeks of one another.

Arwady said the health department makes some decisions for the city but has also advised CPS and CTU.

“These are not metrics that apply for learning across all of our settings, but they were developed specifically for CPS,” Arwady said.

The district would provide at least 1,500 first vaccine doses each week to CPS employees, language that is not specific to CTU members. That would not guarantee second doses, which also would not count against the weekly allotment. The number of doses earmarked for CPS employees would increase as the city’s overall supply increases.

Jackson said if it’s logistically possible, members could be allowed to receive vaccines during the school day, but reiterated that CPS can’t mandate its employees receive vaccines.

The framework states that no member would be required to work in person before having the option to be fully vaccinated, an important point to the union even though it did not get its original ask to approve all accommodations for employees with relatives who have medical risks.

While CPS already agreed to approve remote work accommodations for employees who either have medical risks or are primary caregivers for a relative with a medical condition, the tentative framework states accommodations for those simply living with someone in that category would be granted “to the extent operationally feasible,” with the input of principals. Prior proposals from CPS specified percentages of these requests that would be granted.

Classroom staff who don’t have any students in person would be allowed to work remotely, and principals could reassign students to different homerooms or combine classes of the same level.

“Appropriately qualified, licensed teachers or paraprofessionals” could end up switching assignments and schools could pair in-person educators with teleworking colleagues to create student rosters that are either fully in-person or remote. Principals could also form classes with two different grades, but not more.

CPS would provide 1,000 additional vaccine doses to employees in this group who commit by Feb. 9 to work in person no later than two weeks after getting their first shot. But employees who don’t make that commitment could take unpaid leave until the fourth quarter.

The district would also grant “as operationally feasible” accommodations for employees based on child care needs.

The district would reevaluate accommodations and leaves before the fourth quarter based upon levels of in-person attendance.

