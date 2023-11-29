Mayor looks to fill top administrative spots for his second term

Nov. 29—With the need to find a new fire chief and police superintendent, Falls Mayor Robert Restaino announced Tuesday that all of the posts in his second-term cabinet need to be filled.

However, the mayor said he doesn't necessarily expect significant changes in his administration — outside of the new public safety department heads.

In a news release to media outlets, from City Administrator Anthony Restaino, the mayor said the city is "looking for qualified candidates" to fill more than a dozen leadership positions across departments as diverse as corporation counsel and city controller to director of public works and public information officer.

"It's an opportunity to cast a net and see who is available," Restaino said. "But I don't expect more retirements or departures."

The full list of openings includes: Superintendent of Police, Fire Chief, Director of Parks & Public Works, Corporation Counsel, City Controller, City Clerk, Human Resources Director, Community Development Director, Management Information Systems Director, Planning Director, Deputy Director of Human Resources, Deputy Director of Parks & Public Works, Director of Business Development and Public Information Officer.

On Monday, Restaino confirmed that Fire Chief Joe Pedulla and Police Superintendent John Faso will each be retiring effective Dec. 29. Both public safety chiefs said they felt the beginning of the mayor's second term represented the right time for them to leave their posts.

Restaino described the chiefs as very "effective leaders."

Both chiefs have more than 30 years in the ranks of city firefighters and police. Pedulla worked his way up through the ranks to become the department's chief, while also serving as a leader of the firefighters union before being elevated.

Faso began his career as a patrol officer, then served as a narcotics detective and became the co-director of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy before before returning as the city's top cop.

Restaino is expected to fill the public safety vacancies before he begins his new term as mayor on Jan. 1

Those interested in the openings can submit a letter of interest and resume by Dec. 8 to Executive Office, City Hall, 745 Main Street, P.O. Box 69, Niagara Falls, New York 14302.