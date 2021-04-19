Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses social media rumors saying she will "continue to serve" Chicago

"It's shocking and disappointing to see some media members and verified Twitter handles are peddling this trash as truth."

Video Transcript

- Some local activists are, once again, calling on Chicago Mayor, Lori Lightfoot to resign.

And tonight the mayor shutting down rumors that she might, saying that comments spreading online are simply not true.

Lightfoot tweeting earlier, calling the rumors quote, "homophobic, racist and misogynistic."

And she says that she will continue to serve as Chicago's mayor.

