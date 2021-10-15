Mayor Lucas files complaint against KCPD officer who made unauthorized search of him

Mayor Quinton Lucas on Friday filed a complaint against the Kansas City police officer who allegedly conducted an “unauthorized” search of his home address in a database, The Star has learned.

Lucas made the report to the Office of Community Complaints, saying he understands from law enforcement members and a prosecutor that the search was a violation of the Kansas City Police Department’s rules as well as a possible legal infraction.

“I was not informed of the infraction by the department, but instead by the office of the prosecuting attorney in their report four months later,” Lucas wrote in part of the complaint, which was obtained by The Star through a Missouri Sunshine Law request.

Because of that, Lucas wrote, he did not know if action was taken.

The office where Lucas made his complaint investigates allegations of misconduct against police officers. If disciplinary action is warranted, it sends a report to the police chief. Critics have said the office is ineffective.

Prosecutor’s review

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office last week said it is reviewing the officer’s actions for potential criminal charges. Mike Mansur, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, said Friday there were no updates regarding the status of the review.

Lucas was alerted Sept. 8 to the officer’s search when Dion Sankar, an assistant Jackson County prosecutor, sent him an email. Sankar’s email, which was obtained last week by The Star, did not specify what information the officer searched for or why.

The officer — who was not named in the email or Lucas’ complaint — allegedly used a criminal justice information system, which can be used to check if a person has a criminal history, among other things.

A law enforcement source previously told The Star that the officer looked up Lucas’ home address.

In his complaint, Lucas said he could not share the officer’s name because of “confidentiality involved” in the discipline process and prosecutors’ review.

Story continues

Asked on the complaint form if he wanted to participate in “mediation or investigation,” Lucas wrote investigation.

Mayor Quinton Lucas’ complaint with the Office of Community Complaints.

KCPD response

Last week, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said the force was made aware in May of the incident in which the officer, who was assigned to patrol, “conducted an unauthorized computer check of Mayor Lucas.”

“Another officer reported to their chain of command the potential violation and it was investigated,” Becchina said. “The investigation has concluded.”

Becchina has said the Missouri Sunshine Law prohibited him from saying if the officer was disciplined. He also declined to identify the officer or provide details of what the officer searched for.

Capt. Leslie Foreman, a department spokeswoman, said in an email to The Star on Friday that the office “is in place to receive and review complaints from all citizens of Kansas City.”

“We trust the process that is in place and know this will be handled professionally and objectively, just like any other complaint,” Foreman said.

Police department policy states that using the information system, known as CJIS, is prohibited for personal use. It warns that using it in a “careless or unethical” manner is unprofessional and could result in discipline or legal sanctions.