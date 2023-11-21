Mayor of McKeesport arrested in Nashville, issues statement

Taylor Hall
The Mayor of McKeesport is apologizing to his family and constituents after being arrested in Nashville.

Michael Cherepko was causing a scene outside a bar early Sunday morning, according to police.

Cherepko said he was trying to find his missing credit card.

Police said he was drunk and causing a scene. His speech was allegedly slurred during the incident.

Monday, Cherepko released a statement saying:

“This is an embarrassing situation, and I’d like to apologize to my family and my constituents. What started as a misunderstanding over my missing credit card could have been handled the next day with the establishment or my bank. I should not have allowed myself to be in a situation like this, and unfortunately, I have to deal with the consequence. That means having my day in court and hopefully being absolved of any charges once the facts are explained.”

Cherepko posted bond and has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 5.

