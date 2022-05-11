Mayor Mike Duggan taps Detroit police official for deputy mayor role

Dana Afana, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
Mayor Mike Duggan appointed a high-ranking Detroit Police Department official to serve as the city's deputy mayor.

Todd Bettison, the Police Department's first assistant chief, will fill the role previously held by Conrad Mallett, who stepped down in April to serve as Detroit's corporation counsel. Bettison begins the new position on May 23, according to the mayor's office.

More: Detroit City Council OKs Conrad Mallet as city's top attorney

Todd Bettison, first assistant chief for the Detroit Police Department, will fill the role as Detroit&#39;s deputy mayor.
Todd Bettison, first assistant chief for the Detroit Police Department, will fill the role as Detroit's deputy mayor.

“I truly believe in servant leadership and being given this opportunity means I’ll be able to serve the people of the City of Detroit in new ways and in new areas,” Bettison said in a statement issued on Wednesday. “There is so much more we can accomplish for the people of this city if we are able to find common ground with those members of the community that disagree with us. I believe the best solutions are the ones developed collaboratively.”

Bettison joined the Detroit Police Department in 1994 as a patrol officer. Within five years, he was promoted to sergeant and one year later, to lieutenant. Bettison continued to rise through the ranks, serving as inspector, captain, commander and deputy chief.

More: Biden, Duggan have lunch at White House, talk about future visit to Detroit

The assistant chief holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Wayne State University and a graduate business certificate from the Mike Ilitch School of Business. He is also a graduate of Eastern Michigan University's Police Staff and Command and Oakland University's Lean Management Certification program.

“Todd Bettison has a remarkable ability to work positively with every type of community group to improve the city,” Duggan said in a statement. "His leadership of the Neighborhood Police Officer program was a major part of changing the way the Detroit Police Department relates to Detroiters.”

Bettison previously eyed an opportunity to serve as chief of police, the Detroit News reported. As deputy mayor, Bettison will fill in for Duggan if the mayor were incapacitated or otherwise unable to fulfill his duties, according to the city.

Bettison will also oversee enforcement-related activities in the city, including police and blight enforcement. His focus areas will include the fire department, emergency management and homeland security, Building Safety, Engineering & Environmental Department enforcement, community and faith-based affairs. Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity and government affairs.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact Dana: dafana@freepress.com or 313-635-3491. Follow her on Twitter: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mike Duggan appoints Todd Bettison as deputy mayor

