Mayor Mike Duggan touts another year of rising Detroit property values

Residential neighborhoods across Detroit saw an average property value increase of 23% in the last year, marking another year of rising values, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday.

Duggan kicked off by sending praises to the Detroit Lions for winning Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of touting another one of Detroit's accomplishments: rising home appreciation values. Duggan claims Detroit is one of the more rapidly growing home value markets nationally, surpassing Miami's growth, which is known for high property values. He added that the total value of all Detroit residential property value grew from $2.8 million in 2017 to the present $8.7 billion.

"Every single neighborhood in the city of Detroit saw a significant increase in the home prices last year," Duggan said.

"For 16 straight months, Miami led the country. They're the hot city," Duggan said. "What everybody in (Washington) D.C. wanted to talk about was that in November, Detroit has displaced Miami and the statistic they used is, looking back to last year, whose property values increased the most in homeownership? Who would have ever thought we'd see the day that the value of homeowners in Detroit is exceeding the rest of America?"

Property value notices on the way, triggering appeals

Duggan was in Washington, D.C., last week for a meeting with the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Notices of property assessment changes will be mailed this week, if residents have not already received them, to more than 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners. The notices are not tax bills. Actual bills will be mailed in June and November from the city's treasury office. Property owners are advised to look at the section indicating whether their taxes will increase or decrease.

"The reason you're getting your notice in the mail is so that you can start an appeal process," Duggan said. "Detroit does something nobody else does. We give you two separate chances to appeal. we give you an early informal assessors appeal and then you get the formal Board of Review."

Proposed 2024 assessments are tentative until the end of the review period in March and potential changes from the Wayne County Assessment and Equalization Department in April.

CNBC reported that Detroit's homes are considered overvalued compared with household income levels. Rising property values could also mean rising rents, though Duggan proceeded to praise the city's recovery through initiatives to build more affordable housing, lower homicide rates, developed parks and beautified streetscapes.

"If you bought your house 15 years ago, and it is tripled in value because of the recovery of Detroit … the value of your home looks pretty darn high compared to your income. That’s a good thing. That means we have Detroiters gaining wealth, not just in what they did in their working life, but in their homeownership," Duggan said.

Here's the property assessment appeal process

Residents will have three weeks to appeal assessments. The city extended the assessor review from Feb. 1-22. Alvin Horhn, deputy chief financial officer and chief assessor, encourages property owners to take advantage of their right to question how their property is valued during this time. Last year, 6,300 residents went to the assessor's review and 2,000 made it through the March board review, Horhn added.

Anyone with questions regarding their assessment can email the assessor’s office at AsktheAssessor@detroitmi.gov. Appeals can be submitted online, by mail or in person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in the Detroit Taxpayer Service Center, suite No. 130.

Homeowners are protected against large tax increases due to state law imposing a 5% property tax cap. The cap allows some homeowners to be taxed at half of their assessed value, Duggan said. New this year are revamped assessment notices in accordance with the property tax reform ordinance that City Council passed last year. Notices are in a larger print with more information about the assessment appeals process.

Cullin Flynn moved to the city in 2020 with a goal of buying a house. He purchased his home a year later in Minock Park of Grandmont Rosedale and immersed himself in the neighborhood after a resident received a grant to fix up a lot nearby and sought his help. He later learned about more development grants to use for his neighborhood's advantage.

"It really opened my eyes. There's investment in this area," Flynn said. "I bought my home for $80,000. I thought, 'How is this possible? This is a beautiful two-story, Tudor-style, variegated brick, detached garage. I'm happy here."

Rochelle Wright, who's lived in Detroit for 55 years in downtown and Core City, said she had an opportunity to become an owner of a Habitat for Humanity home. Blight was surrounding her and she debated living in Detroit. But a "small voice" in her head told her, "You can bring light to a blighted area," and she decided to stay, moving into her home in August 2005. The area was empty early on, she said, but the city came in and demolished blighted homes and cleaned up the area for residential development.

"Blight has been improving," Wright said. "There weren't any homes there. It just was land, but now there are plenty of homes there ... where there were four houses on the block, there's 12 now. So we have a neighborhood now."

Residents can appeal at www.detroitmi.gov/PropertyTaxAppeal between Feb. 1-22 by 4:30 p.m.

