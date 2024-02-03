Mayor Mobolade addresses migrants in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayor Yemi Mobolade took to Facebook on Friday, Feb. 2, to outline Colorado Springs’ response to migrants coming to the city, and clarify some misleading language circulating across the Pikes Peak region.

It began over the weekend, Mayor Mobolade said, when he received a phone call from the Salvation Army.

“It was from Capt. Doug Hanson,” he said. “That they had received 21 migrants.”

Hanson confirmed that information in an interview with FOX21 News on Thursday. It was assumed the migrants had been dropped off, and migrant testimony revealed at least some of them had come from Denver.

“The numbers started to get… to a point where maybe we were a little concerned or wanted the city to know,” Hanson said. “We just made them aware.”

From there, Mayor Mobolade said, concerns began spreading quickly across Colorado Springs.

“That’s really important for residents to know that we’re not in a crisis situation,” he stated. “Neither am I advocating that I want a crisis in our city.”

On Wednesday, El Paso County Commissioners took a stand against being a sanctuary county, and Mayor Mobolade echoed that in a statement that same day.

First migrant bus arrives in El Paso County

“It’s also not my intent that we become a sanctuary city,” he said.

Mayor Mobolade added, it doesn’t mean Colorado Springs should not prepare.

“We don’t wait for a fire to come into our city and then decide how to respond,” he said. “What I’ve done, rather, is to activate our Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management to start to play out different kinds of scenarios.”

In his address to the community, he also stated his support to local nonprofits in the community.

“Many of these public servants have signed up to just caring for the what I call the ‘least of these’,” Mobolade said.

The Salvation Army said when the migrants came, they didn’t ask questions.

“It’s really just a mom, a family coming to our door, asking at night — ‘Hey, can I have a place to stay?’ And if we have space, we certainly welcome them in and make sure they have a warm, hot meal and a warm bed,” Hanson said.

At the end of the day, the Salvation Army said they and their community partners are all on the same team.

“We’ve been a great community partner for our 135 year history here in El Paso County, and we’ll continue to do that collaboratively, working with other nonprofits and with the county and city,” Hanson said.

Finally, as an immigrant himself, Mayor Moboalde acknowledged the migrants are looking for their own version of the American Dream, and better opportunities.

“Hence, the federal government needs to step up and ensure that… we’re not just taking care of the crisis, but perhaps we can be proactive and also in helping these families that are looking for help and opportunity.”

