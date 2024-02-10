Mayor Moore shares priorities for 2nd term

Feb. 10—Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore occasionally jokes that he's hesitant to lay out his vision for the city.

Not because the now second term Republican doesn't have a vision for the city or have goals for his administration but because if there's anything his first term showed him it's there's likely something on the on deck circle poised to blow up all of his plans — some good, some not.

Those events over the last four years were the COVID-19 pandemic, which began three months into Moore's tenure, and the announcement of the first StarPlus Energy electric vehicle battery plant in May of 2022.

"Folks asked me in my first four years if I love my job, and without hesitation, I've said 'Yes,'" Moore said. "Sure, there's been challenges, but I think because I've surrounded myself with a great team of people, not only at the department head level but down through the staffing levels of every department. I think we've been able to continue to accomplish a lot and have even more to continue to accomplish."

In a first for a Kokomo mayoral race since at least the early 20th century, Moore ran unopposed in his bid for a second term.

Without the usual campaign and race, there was little to no public discussion or debate about what the city administration saw for the city in the next four years, so the Tribune sat with Moore this past week to discuss just that.

In summary: Moore says to expect more of the same from his administration — continued investment in public safety and improvements and additions to quality of life amenities.

Public Safety

Increasing staffing at both the Kokomo Police Department and Kokomo Fire Department was a top priority for Moore in the last four years, and that will continue in the next four.

Currently, both departments' employment numbers are around the mid-80s. That's a net positive for when Moore took office but it's admittedly not as high as the city would've hoped.

Both departments are on the older side, meaning the city has had to deal with retirements. In addition, competition among police and fire across the state of Indiana has never been greater as the restrictions of where one can work relative to where they live has been erased. In addition, the starting salary for state troopers was raised last year to $70,000.

"Even though we've added new bodies to the departments, we've lost just as many experienced bodies," Moore said. "That's just from the aging of both departments. So being able to have a net gain in both is encouraging, but we know we can't stop."

The goal of the administration is still to employ 100 officers and 100 firefighters. That, Moore said, would better allow the police department to be more proactive rather than reactive and focus more on community policing. It would also allow the fire department to better man trucks and allow the city to restart its shuttered ambulance service.

Economic Development

Stellantis' and Samsung SDI's announcements that they will create the joint-venture StarPlus Energy to build not one but two EV battery plants in Kokomo and the suppliers that have since followed will undoubtedly be the economic development story of the last four years.

The combined $6 billion in investment is one of the largest investment in the city's history.

What that announcement swept to the side, though, was the city's plan to start its first industrial park on the land the two StarPlus Energy plants will call home.

The industrial park was pitched by the city and the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance as a way for the city to offer "shovel-ready" sites for development and to diversify its economy away from auto manufacturing and attract more "durable goods" manufacturing that are more recession proof.

The city, Moore said, remains committed to starting an industrial park when the "dust settles" on the EV battery plants being built on the city's northeast side.

"As has been discussed by administrations past for decades, but also enjoying the diversification within the automotive industry, there's still a desire to broaden that scope and still work toward an area that we can entice different industries to come to the area," Moore said.

The mayor's comments echo ones made by Charlie Sparks, former president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, in late 2022 during a rezoning request to high intensity industrial/heavy manufacturing of land east of Touby Pike and west of U.S. 31.

The city's south side has also seen a lot of new development, particularly in the way of hotels. There is possibly more development for that side of town in the future.

First, though, infrastructure improvements need to be made.

Moore said the city will be using some of its remaining American Rescue Plan money to build water and sewer infrastructure along West Pipeline Way to encourage new business in the area. Currently, that stretch of road does not have water or electrical buildout.

"There's now finally interest to build along Pipeline, but we need additional resources, and so having the last splash of ARPA funds that need to be allocated and used in the next couple of years to help support the development that's being proposed," Moore said.

Lastly, Moore said the city remains supportive, both in actions and financially, to build the downtown hotel conference center that was initially announced in 2018 but has since lost developers more than a couple of times.

The new developer is SSG Hotels of Lafayette, which is set to break ground later this year.

Moore said the project is "further along" than it's ever been and plans have been tweaked to reduce costs while still maintaining quality. The mayor said the city is contributing ARP and READI funds to the project.

Rising costs was one of the primary reasons the project's first and last developer, Dora Hotel Company, dropped out.

The proposed 123-room Hilton Garden Inn and the adjoining conference center is to be located in the block between Main and Union streets just north of Wildcat Creek and south of East Superior Street.

While the hotel will be owned and operated privately, the two-story conference center will be owned and operated publicly, offer conference room space and the new home for the Kokomo Automotive Museum and the Alliance.

Infrastructure

No other issue drives more questions and complaints than infrastructure. The previous mayor Greg Goodnight's administration took a road diet approach to infrastructure, narrowing many of the city's main roads to encourage slower vehicle speeds and more pedestrian traffic.

Moore has taken a different approach. He's reduced some of the city's road diets, including removing an island at Home and Apperson and scaling back bump-outs at North Apperson Way and East Madison Street and a bump-out at East Broadway and North Main streets. Those bump-outs were ones included in civil lawsuits filed against the city after being struck by motorists — and has prioritized large-scale reconstruction of major roads while using remaining money to repave small stretches of smaller roads.

The city, on average, is able to repave seven to 10 miles of roadway a year. The city has more than 700 miles of roadway.

Large projects in the pipeline over the next couple of years include:

* Reconstruction (replacing, new gutter and sidewalks) of Hoffer Street from South Locke Street to Indiana 931. The city is trying again this year for state-issued Community Crossing Matching Grant money to help pay for the project after not being chosen last year.

* Removal of bump-outs and reinstating left turn lanes along Jefferson Street where it intersects at North Washington Street. This has been talked about for a couple of years, but Moore said it is finally set to happen this year.

* Road reconstruction of North Washington Street from Jefferson Street to North Street or Morgan Street. Moore said the city will need to receive Community Crossings grant money to complete this road project.

* South Lafountain Street from Rural King to Indiana 931 in front of Lowe's.

* North Street between Ohio Street and Indiana 931.

In addition, Moore said the city will put a higher priority on repaving and repairing the city's alleyways.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.