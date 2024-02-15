Mayor: Nashville to vote on transit funding referendum in November

It's official: Nashville voters should expect to see local transit funding on their ballots in November, Mayor Freddie O'Connell confirmed Thursday.

Improving Nashville transit was a cornerstone of O'Connell's mayoral campaign. Before he secured the office, O'Connell pledged to pursue a countywide vote on a tax raise to fund mass transit projects during his first term.

"We're smashing the 'go' button today, details to follow," O'Connell told The Tennessean.

Thursday's announcement marks the start of a fresh campaign to sell the city on a plan to improve public transit and a dedicated stream of new tax revenue to pay for it.

Specific details on transportation projects and the tax raises to pay for them will be released in the coming weeks as O'Connell's administration mobilizes public engagement.

O'Connell's administration and Metro officials will need to develop a detailed "transit improvement program" sooner rather than later. Under state law, multiple legal requirements must be buttoned up over the next seven months for the referendum to appear on the ballot.

While the particulars are "still a few weeks out," O'Connell has previously indicated a transit plan could include funding for sidewalks, bus system improvements and bus rapid transit corridors, neighborhood transit centers and some form of high-capacity service to the airport. But light rail is unlikely to take center stage.

"I think we will probably see some opportunities for higher-capacity modes of transit, but this is not going to be a plan where the headline is, 'How many lines of light rail track will we lay?'" he said.

O'Connell said the plan will draw heavily from an ongoing master mobility study launched by WeGo and the Nashville Department of Transportation at the beginning of his term, in addition to learnings from more than 70 planning processes undertaken since Nashville's general plan, NashvilleNext, was approved in 2015.

"To me, this is really just ... an announcement that we're going to be building on all of that professional work and building off of all that community input, and we think we've got enough material between WeGo and NDOT in particular that we can build a good, commonsense plan that is going to help people move around the city more easily, conveniently and affordably," he said.

O'Connell's administration will convene a technical advisory committee and a community advisory committee to gather policy and community impact input. He's also counting on a coalition of organizations, including organizations like Transit Now Nashville, the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee, WalkBike Nashville, the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors and Moving Forward, a volunteer initiative supported by the Nashville Chamber of Commerce.

It's the second major infrastructure undertaking in O'Connell's first year in office. His administration is also negotiating with a master developer to craft a plan to transform Metro-owned land on the East Bank.

How this works

A transit referendum allows Metro Nashville voters to approve or reject a proposed tax increase that would pay for a specific slate of transit projects. The IMPROVE Act, passed by the General Assembly in 2017, granted Nashville and other cities and counties the ability to put this kind of decision on a ballot.

The process begins with developing a transit improvement program that must include:

the proposed type and rate of local tax surcharge

when the surcharge will terminate and under what conditions

identification of other funding sources for the transit improvement program

estimates of the program's initial and recurring costs

a list of agencies responsible for implementing the program

the location of all proposed public transit projects

State law allows this type of surcharge on any combination of local option sales tax, business tax, motor vehicle tax, local rental car tax, hotel occupancy tax and residential development tax, within certain limits.

Revenue from a voter-approved surcharge can only be spent on transit-related improvements.

The 2018 "Let's Move Nashville" plan would have increased Nashville's sales tax, hotel tax, business and excise tax, and car rental tax to amass $5.4 billion in funding.

What happens next

To get a transit referendum on the November ballot, Metro must meet multiple requirements before the final ballot text is due to the Davidson County Election Commission on Aug. 22.

After Metro shapes a transit improvement program, it must:

solicit public comment on the program

make "reasonable efforts" to notify or coordinate with local governments surrounding Davidson County

prepare a financing plan demonstrating feasibility and including any infrastructure to be funded through the issuance of bonds or debt

obtain approval of the financing plan from a third-party public accounting firm selected with the state comptroller's approval

obtain approval of the transit improvement plan and ballot language (limited to 250 words) from Metro Council

obtain approval of the plan's financing and operations from the comptroller

Why now?

Out of the United States' 50 largest metro areas, four lack dedicated funding for transit — including Nashville, according to research and policy advocacy group ThinkTennessee.

O'Connell's transition team urged the new mayor in November to hold a transit funding vote to coincide with a high-turnout presidential election. The only presidential election slated to occur during O'Connell's term falls in November 2024.

Transit funding is something O'Connell has said he believes the city is primed for. It featured heavily in mayoral campaign talking points from most of the field's dozen candidates.

Others, including opponents of Nashville's failed 2018 transit referendum, have said they'll be focused on the plan's offerings and financials.

Tanisha Hall, hired by O'Connell in mid-December to "lead the effort" to determine the feasibility of a November referendum, left the position in January after discovering her position as O'Connell's director of transit and mobility could jeopardize her company Fairpointe Planning's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certification.

In mid-January, O'Connell hired Michael Briggs, director of mobility at Vanderbilt University's Transportation and Mobility Office, to serve temporarily as director of transportation planning. Briggs will "do some of the technical advisory pieces" of the referendum, O'Connell said Jan. 12. When Briggs' work for Metro is complete, he will return to his position at Vanderbilt.

Supporters of the 2024 referendum will face a tight timeline to pull its elements together, all while dodging the mistakes of 2018's failed $5.4 billion transit referendum. That plan leaned heavily on light rail and included an underground tunnel that prompted dubious responses from some Nashvillians.

A review by New York-based Transit Center found the 2018 plan was too hasty and did not delve deep enough in public engagement and input opportunities. Then-Mayor Megan Barry, the face of the pro-transit referendum campaign, resigned in January 2018 amid scandal, further rocking the effort. Nashville voters ultimately rejected that proposal, 64% to 36%.

