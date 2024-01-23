Mayor, NDOT to work on system for neighbors to track snow removal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One week later and it’s clear snow removal takes some time. There are still people who spent the day stuck inside as their streets were still coated with ice, but now there’s a push for more transparency.

It’s always been a dream for Terrie Keenan.

“When I was [a] kid I used to always think, ‘Oh it would be so fun if the roads were iced over and I can go ice skating,'” Keenan said in front of her East Nashville home. “I’m putting on my ice skates. I’m going skating in the street.”

Road crews transition to treating potholes after icy conditions

The harsh winter weather wreaked havoc in her neighborhood. For over a week, she and her boyfriend have been stuck inside due to the icy roads. Their only relief comes from walking.

“Our driveway is still completely iced over and some of the roads have cleared out a little bit, but our driveway is still iced over, so we’re not getting out probably at least until tonight when the rain hits,” Keenan explained.

It’s a similar sight across Middle Tennessee neighborhoods. In East Nashville, a car is still stuck in a ditch. Over in West Meade, you can hear the treatment working on the ice after crews with the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) were seen in the area. Meanwhile in Southeast Nashville, a trash truck slid down a residential street.

“We’ve got 37 new trucks and this is probably some of the state-of-the-art trucks that would really help us in these situations, maintain our streets and roads,” said NDOT’s Phillip Jones.

Trash truck slides down icy street in Nashville

Over the weekend, Mayor Freddie O’Connell took part in a Q and A with NDOT, looking forward to the future of tracking where and when NDOT crews hit the streets.

“And that will, someday we hope, will help us do real-life tracking of these plows, too, right?” questioned O’Connell.

“Absolutely, absolutely. The capability is there,” Jones responded.

Currently, NDOT has 28 trucks running 28 different routes to clear the streets. Crews have been running 12-hour shifts since last Saturday morning, meaning at any given time, 30-40 people are working.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“This one has been a little bit different just because of the amount and the deep freeze that we went in. I mean, we got into sub-zero temperatures which really made it a challenge,” said Jones.

With additional trucks and new technology, the mayor talked about how eager he is to see change on the roadways while also asking for patience as crews continue to clear the streets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.