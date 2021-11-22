Mayor: NYC prepared for Macy's parade

The Conversation

In the 19th century, there was a campaign to link the Thanksgiving holiday to the Pilgrims. Bettman/Getty ImagesThis year marks the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving in New England. Remembered and retold as an allegory for perseverance and cooperation, the story of that first Thanksgiving has become an important part of how Americans think about the founding of their country. But what happened four months later, starting in March 1622 about 600 miles south of Plymouth, is, I believe, f