Mayor: NYC prepared for Macy's parade

New York City's mayor called the events at a Wisconsin Christmas parade "tragic and horrible" but said the NYPD plans for "very careful security" around the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Nov. 22)

