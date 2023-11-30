Mayor Paulette speech to Miller
Several regional Fed presidents offered differing views Wednesday on whether rate increases are still on the table as investors continue to bet the central bank is done hiking.
Investors are weighing whether a pullback is coming after a surge put stocks on course for their best month in over a year.
Yahoo Sports compiled the most notable tournaments of the week to mark on your calendars. Each tournament features a game to watch and a discussion topic for the dinner table.
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case of Porter v. Martinez to decide whether honking a car horn in support of protestors is considered free speech.
In The Know spoke to a mental health expert on whether the trendy "nothing showers" actually help with anxiety. The post What are ‘nothing showers’? Do they actually help with anxiety? appeared first on In The Know.
Pratt & Miller shows the Corvette Z06 GT3.R for IMSA and FIA WEC, with a price tag of $735,000.
Yaccarino's remarks come less than 48 hours after major advertisers including Apple and Disney paused spending on the platform after a watchdog report showed ads running against pro-Nazi content.
One of the more unexpected products to launch out of the Microsoft Ignite 2023 event is a tool that can create a photorealistic avatar of a person and animate that avatar saying things that the person didn't necessarily say. Called Azure AI Speech text-to-speech avatar, the new feature, available in public preview as of today, lets users generate videos of an avatar speaking by uploading images of a person they wish the avatar to resemble and writing a script. Microsoft's tool trains a model to drive the animation, while a separate text-to-speech model -- either prebuilt or trained on the person's voice -- "reads" the script aloud.
Domingo plays Bayard Rustin, the unheralded activist who organized 1963's historic March on Washington.
Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said the key to making housing more affordable is to increase the supply of homes on the market.
In the midst of escalating conflict in the Middle East, X is failing to moderate hate speech on its platform that promotes antisemitic conspiracies, praises Hitler and dehumanizes Muslims and Palestinians. In new research, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit that researches online hate and extremism, collected a sample of 200 X posts across 101 accounts that featured hate speech. According to the CCDH, 196 of the 200 posts remain online, while one account was suspended after being reported and two were "locked."
Joby Aviation and Volocopter gave the public a vivid glimpse of what the future of aviation might look like this weekend, with both companies performing brief demonstration flights of their electric aircraft in New York City. The demonstration flights were conducted during a press conference on Sunday, during which New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city would electrify two of the three heliports located in Manhattan -- Downtown Manhattan Heliport and East 34th Street.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
OpenAI is launching an initiative to partner with private and public organizations to collect datasets it can use to train its AI models.
"I want to thank Tracy Chapman for writing one of the greatest songs of all time," said Luke Combs, whose remake made "Fast Car" a hit again 35 years after its release.
The city of Washington D.C. will distribute free Apple AirTags to residents in certain neighborhoods, mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday. The aim: to make stolen cars easier for police to track down.
You can always just rewatch 'Hereditary,' but just in case, here are five indie A24 horror movies to try.
Mayor Karen Bass says Los Angeles — not a state agency — should have the power to decide how robotaxi companies expand in the city. As Waymo expands its operations in the city, Bass sent an open letter to the Public Utilities Commission, which regulates commercial robotaxi operations in California, arguing that Los Angeles should hold that ultimate authority. In the letter, Bass said the city is "equipped with the tools to effectively regulate AV service within its jurisdiction" and that LA "should determine the requirements for future deployment."
A Berlin-based software developer is fighting back after X suspended his account, claiming that research he conducted on the platform violated the company's terms of service. Following Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the platform, Travis Brown's research figured heavily in reporting that painted X, formerly Twitter, in an unflattering light. Brown worked on open source projects at Twitter for a year well before Musk's tenure.
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.