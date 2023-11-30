Mayor Paulette speech to Miller

TechCrunch

One of the more unexpected products to launch out of the Microsoft Ignite 2023 event is a tool that can create a photorealistic avatar of a person and animate that avatar saying things that the person didn't necessarily say. Called Azure AI Speech text-to-speech avatar, the new feature, available in public preview as of today, lets users generate videos of an avatar speaking by uploading images of a person they wish the avatar to resemble and writing a script. Microsoft's tool trains a model to drive the animation, while a separate text-to-speech model -- either prebuilt or trained on the person's voice -- "reads" the script aloud.