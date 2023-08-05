Mayor, police address shootings, violence on North Clinton Ave.

Rochester's mayor and police chief on Saturday spoke out about the early morning crowds and violence on North Clinton Avenue that led to five people being shot - one fatally.

The incidents occurred on North Clinton Avenue, between Siebert Place and Scrantom Street. Rochester Police Chief David Smith said that officers were already patrolling in the area due to ongoing violence in the area when two unrelated shootings occurred around 1 a.m., as a group of women were fighting nearby and officers heard gunfire.

Within a two minute span, five people were shot - one person died, two others suffered life-threatening injuries and two others suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The shootings did not appear to be related to one another or to a fight between a group of women in front of the Valero gas station at North Clinton Avenue and Siebert Place that occurred around the same time, he said.

Crowds in the area fled upon hearing the gunshots.

The injuries were as follows:

On North Clinton Avenue at Siebert Place - A 19-year-old man was shot in the head and suffered serious injuries. A 26-year-old woman was shot in the torso . Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. Two unoccupied cars parked at the intersection were also struck by gunfire and another bullet narrowly missed a driver.

On North Clinton Avenue at Scrantom Street - A 22-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead . A 23-year-old man was shot in the torso and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Strong by private vehicle and is in critical but stable condition.

A 13-year-old girl was also shot in the torso during the incident. She was taken to Strong by private vehicle. Police are investigating to determine where she was when she was shot.

A minor stabbing that was initially believed to have occurred on North Clinton Avenue early Saturday "actually occurred at another location" and was not related to any of the shootings, Smith said.

The chaotic scene spurred a 47-car response from Rochester police officers. Monroe County sheriff's deputies, New York State Police and officers from Irondequoit and Brighton police departments assisted at the scene. Two weapons were recovered from the scene.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans urged all those out and about after midnight to head home, noting that groups of people brawling at 1 a.m. is "totally unacceptable" and described their behavior as "lawlessness."

"Go home," he said. "There's no reason why we should be having multiple people fighting at 1 a.m. There's no reason for a petty spat or a silly fight between known individuals to escalate into gunfire and endanger the lives of innocent people who live in that neighborhood, but also individuals who were out having a good time."

Hundreds of police officers will be on patrol in the North Clinton Avenue area overnight Saturday into Sunday. Officers will also be stationed in the neighborhood "for the foreseeable future," Smith said. Fifteen officers were patrolling the area Saturday morning, he said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the shootings and fights. Police continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information or video about the incidents to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, CrimeStoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY mayor, police address violence on North Clinton Ave.