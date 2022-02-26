Mayor, police chief pitch solutions to gun violence in Hartford, as residents express frustration

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Chief of Police Jason Thody pitched solutions to gun violence in the city at a virtual town hall event Saturday, while residents voiced frustration over what they see as lack of real progress on the issue.

“This has been a difficult two years,” Bronin said, citing Hartford’s rise in homicides since the start of 2020. “This isn’t about data and numbers. This is about people, and that’s why we need to have this conversation.”

After an initial presentation on gun violence in Hartford over the past three years, Bronin listed 10 “initial recommendations” to address the problem, including an increased focus on “very high risk” individuals, additional reentry support for people who have been convicted of crimes, expanded mental health interventions and an improvement in solve rates for both fatal and nonfatal shootings.

The mayor said Hartford plans to relocate its Reentry Welcome Center to a larger space and to introduce a new hospital-based violence intervention program.

“There is no magic here,” Bronin said. “There is certainly not a simple solution. And that’s why we have talked about so many different things that we are doing both on the law enforcement side and the non-law enforcement community side.”

Thody, meanwhile, said his department will seek to think more deeply about why gun violence occurs.

“I’ve been with the police department here for 26 years, and I don’t know that we ever really explored that question of why, and certainly not thoroughly enough,” he said. “A lot of times we are looking for the best ways to be reactive and the best ways to interrupt violence, but in order to do that you kind of have to know what’s driving it.”

As Bronin and Thody spoke, residents in the Zoom chat voiced frustration over police brutality and economic conditions in the city, which they described as a major driver of gun violence. One resident wrote that his job doesn’t pay enough for him to afford stable housing, creating pressure to sell drugs for extra income.

“Due to lack of assistance with housing and other basics many have turned to crime for much needed income,” he wrote.

Tenaya Taylor, a Hartford resident and activist, spent much of the town hall event posting frustrations in the chat. In an interview afterward, Taylor said the city should spend less on policing and more on community services to address poverty.

“In 2020, when all the George Floyd [protests] popped off, it was pretty clear the prioritization of police [instead of] communities,” Taylor said. “There is just so much money invested in the police force, when you sum it all together, rather than in community programs.”

Bronin said the main purpose of Saturday’s town hall wasn’t to solve Hartford’s gun violence issues but instead to better understand them. With that in mind, the mayor introduced a presentation by Lisa Barao, a criminal justice professor at Westfield State University, who shared and analyzed data on violence in Hartford.

According to Barao’s presentation, Hartford experienced a 55% increase in gun violence (both fatal and nonfatal) from 2019 to 2020 followed by a 14% decrease from 2020 to 2021. In total, the city recorded 461 shootings, 63 of which were fatal, between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2021, more than most comparable cities in the region.

Gun violence was particularly prevalent in Black neighborhoods, Barao said, with most victims and suspects falling between ages 18 and 34. Most shootings, she said, stemmed not from traditional organized gangs but from “loose associations between criminally active individuals.”

Bronin said Saturday’s town hall was the first in a series of similar events, with the next to be scheduled for “late March or early April.” A recording of the Saturday town hall is available on Bronin’s Facebook page.

