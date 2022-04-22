Mayor: Police investigating fatal shooting of girl, 12, on Bigelow Street in Binghamton

Jeff Murray, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
·1 min read

Binghamton police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl Thursday night in the city.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced the investigation on Twitter on Friday morninge said updates will be made available as the investigation continues.

Kraham said the shooting took place on Bigelow Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

