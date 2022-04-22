Mayor: Police investigating fatal shooting of girl, 12, on Bigelow Street in Binghamton

Binghamton police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl Thursday night in the city.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced the investigation on Twitter on Friday morninge said updates will be made available as the investigation continues.

Kraham said the shooting took place on Bigelow Street.

.@BinghamtonPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night on Bigelow Street. The victim is a 12-year-old girl. Updates on the incident will be made as the investigation continues. — Mayor Jared Kraham (@MayorKraham) April 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton NY police investigating fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl