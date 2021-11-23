Mayor-president, DA want to be dismissed from lawsuit that alleges constitutional rights violations

Tara Fogleman-Laxey’s holds a barbecue protest outside Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's house in August 2020. She was arrested in connection with the incident but charges were later dropped.

Some of the defendants in a federal lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union that alleges a woman's constitutional rights were violated are asking to be dismissed from the complaint.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, former Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan, 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry, Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber and Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government have all filed motions asking the judge to dismiss them from the lawsuit, both individually and in their official capacities.

They claim in separate filings that the lawsuit, filed by the ACLU of Louisiana on behalf of Tara Fogleman-Laxey, fails to state a claim.

Guillory, Morgan and Landry also said punitive damages aren't recoverable against a municipality or municipal officers who are sued in their official capacity.

About the lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed in August, claims Guillory, then-interim Lafayette Police Chief Scott Morgan, Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber, 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry and 10 unnamed Lafayette Police officers abused their power when they arrested, jailed and pressed charges against Tara Fogleman-Laxey.

In its filing, the ACLU of Louisiana argued Fogleman-Laxey's First and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated.

Fogleman-Laxey was arrested on Aug. 29, 2020, after using her barbecue grill outside Guillory's house to "get the attention of Mayor Guillory" after Lafayette Police shot and killed Trayford Pellerin, a 31-year-old Black man, less than two weeks before, according to the lawsuit.

Formal charges were brought by the district attorney's office five months later "on the insistence and/or order of the mayor," the lawsuit alleged.

During her court hearing, the charges were dropped after Fogleman-Laxey agreed to a stay-away order.

Why the defendants say they should be dismissed

In their motions to dismiss, Guillory, Landry, Morgan and Garber argue they should be dismissed as defendants in the lawsuit because Fogleman-Laxey failed to state a specific claim against them.

James Pate, the attorney representing Garber, argued the lawsuit brought against the sheriff "presents no more than mere conclusory and speculative allegations."

"Despite the numerous allegation in the complaint, those allegations with respect to Sheriff Garber appear to be few in number," he wrote. "Many of the allegations are against the collective defendants, and as a result, the complaint is vague and requires a more definitive statement under (federal procedural rules)."

Guillory and Morgan, who are represented by attorney Joy Rabalais, make the same argument in their filing.

Landry, who also is represented by Rabalais, said Fogleman-Laxey failed to state a claim against him because he is "entitled to absolute prosecutorial immunity.

"Merely pleading that DA Landry’s action of filing charges against plaintiff pursuant to his broad discretion as the District Attorney granted by state law, without more than conclusory allegations, fails to plausibly plead that any official policy of the District Attorney’s office led to any purported constitutional violation," Rabalais wrote.

Guillory, Morgan, Landry and Garber argued in their filings that Fogleman-Laxey's right to relief is barred by the "Heck" doctrine, which means "if a successful ruling on a plaintiff's claims would undermine her pretrial diversion agreement, those claims are barred and should be dismissed."

Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna is scheduled to hear the motions asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed in January.

