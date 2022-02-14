Mayor quits after saying ice shanties may bring prostitution

This image from video shows Hudson (Ohio) Mayor Craig Shubert in a City Council meeting, Feb. 8, 2022 in Hudson, Ohio. Shubert, who had suggested allowing ice fishing shanties on a lake could lead to prostitution, has resigned after a week of being mocked and drawing national attention to the city. Hudson Mayor Shubert said he was stepping down Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — The mayor who suggested that allowing ice fishing shanties on a lake could lead to prostitution resigned Monday after days of being mocked and drawing national attention to the city.

Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert said in his resignation letter that his comments at a City Council meeting had been misinterpreted.

“My attempt to inject a bit of dry humor to make a point about this, in the midst of a cold, snowy February, was grossly misunderstood,” Shubert said.

During the discussion about whether to permit people to fish on the frozen city lake last week, Shubert said he wanted to raise some “data points.”

“Does someone come back next year and say, ‘I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for x amount of time?’” Shubert said. “And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem — prostitution. Now you’ve got the police chief and the police department involved.”

Shubert later said his comment about ice shanties and prostitution stemmed from his experience as a television news reporter covering law enforcement agencies that have arrested people for prostitution in shanties. He said he was concerned about the potential for unintended consequences.

In his resignation letter, Shubert said he felt he had completed his work as mayor and that he was nearing retirement.

“Some in our community saw this as an opportunity to engage in the politics of personal destruction by means of character assassination, blaming me for the negative international press they helped to promote,” he said.

It was the second time he had brought national attention to the city southeast of Cleveland.

Last year, he called for Hudson school board members to resign over the use of a book of writing prompts for a college-level class at the high school that he called child pornography.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pop and geopolitics: American Song Contest aims to tap Eurovision formula

    NBC will host new competition, modelled on European institution that has mined melodies and political antagonisms for decades The Swedish pop group Abba perform their winning song Waterloo during the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton in 1974. Photograph: Olle Lindeborg/AFP/Getty Images American fans of campy pop music, outrageous outfits and petty geopolitics were able to rejoice on Monday, with the news that the US will soon launch its own Eurovision-style music competition. The extravaganza,

  • What's to blame for a COVID-era increase in pedestrian deaths?

    What's to blame for a COVID-era increase in pedestrian deaths?

  • Louisville Mayoral Candidate Shot at in ‘Attempted Assassination,’ Officials Say

    Stefani Reynolds/GettyCraig Greenberg, an attorney and mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky, was shot at Monday morning in an “assassination attempt,”officials said.Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields on Monday said a suspect is in custody after several shots were fired at Greenberg inside his office on the fourth floor of Butchertown Market.While the motive remains unclear, authorities said that early evidence suggests that the shooter “acted alone” and deliberately targ

  • Dodge Challenger Driver Can’t Handle F-150 Acceleration

    Some people shouldn’t have a muscle car…

  • Angler jumps overboard to help land great white shark

    A South Carolina-based sportfishing captain tagged and released a nearly 11-foot great white shark on Friday, but not without help from a brave passenger.

  • Should I stay or go? College students talk about making Ohio home or leaving the state

    Should I stay or go? College students talk about making Ohio home or leaving the state

  • Bengals kicker Evan McPherson stayed on field, watched Super Bowl halftime show

    Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson didn't spend halftime with his teammates during Super Bowl 56.

  • Alex Rodriguez Appears to Have Attended the Super Bowl Alone While Bennifer Made It a Date Night

    Every celebrity you can imagine was at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, and that meant one former couple probably made sure to avoid each other: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Just two years ago, the former baseball player was at the big game to support his fiancée who was headlining the halftime […]

  • Lakers player grades: LeBron James, L.A. crumble in clutch time in loss to Warriors

    See how the Los Angeles Lakers graded individually after a close loss to the Golden State Warriors.

  • Kelly Ripa Says She and Mark Consuelos Don't Celebrate Valentine's Day: 'We've Done Everything'

    Kelly Ripa said her marriage to Mark Consuelos doesn't need a Valentine's Day celebration after almost 30 years together

  • Dubai committee to weigh in on Emirati billionaire's estate

    A special judicial committee has been appointed to weigh in on potential legal disputes over the estate of Emirati billionaire Majid Al Futtaim, seen by many as a key pillar of Dubai's tourism and economic growth. Al Futtaim, whose eponymous company operates more than two dozen malls across the region, rose from working as a bank clerk to creating a $16 billion dollar business empire. The Financial Times first reported over the weekend that Dubai’s ruler had appointed the committee amid reports of discord among his 10 heirs.

  • German leader travels to Russia, Ukraine as tensions grow

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Ukraine and Russia this week in an effort to help defuse escalating tensions as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent and Germany has called on its citizens to leave Ukraine as quickly as possible. Ahead of his first visits as chancellor to Kyiv on Monday and Moscow on Tuesday for meetings with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents, Scholz has renewed his warning to Russia, as well as his advocacy of continuing diplomacy in multiple formats.

  • Instant analysis after Bengals come up short in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

    Instant analysis after Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

  • ‘The difference is I’m black’: Richardson sees double-standard over Valieva reprieve

    US sprinter missed Olympics after positive cannabis testRussian teen can compete in Beijing despite doping offence Sha'Carri Richarson was expected to contend for a medal at the Tokyo Games. Photograph: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has questioned why Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been allowed to compete at the Olympics while she was banned for a similar offence. On Monday, the court of arbitration for sport (Cas) ruled 15-year-old Valieva could continu

  • Agencies Look to Cash in on Podcasts’ IP Gold Rush

    As Hollywood fully buys in to podcasting, multimillion-dollar deals are the norm for the crème de la crème of shows, while a growing audio advertising marketplace has allowed more podcasters to make a good living off their work as the industry is expected to exceed $2 billion in ad revenue next year. The major talent […]

  • Spain and Portugal hit hard by winter drought

    Portugal and Spain are experiencing some of the worst droughts in the last 20 years, according to climate scientists. Water reservoirs are drying out in plain sight, worrying local farmers and residents. Water reserves in some regions in Spain are already suffering from a "deficit" in their water supplies, which could make for a "worrying" situation come the summer months should the lack of rain continue.

  • Chad Season 2 Gets Premiere Date and New Teaser at TBS — Watch Video

    School is nearly back in session for Chad: The TBS comedy is slated to return Monday, April 11 at 10/9c, the cabler has announced. Along with its premiere date comes a new teaser (embedded above), which shows newly elected class president Chad Amani (played by creator, executive producer and showrunner Nasim Pedrad) back for his […]

  • What the State You Grew Up In Says About You

    Every state has its own distinctive culture and traditions.

  • Canadian truckers blockade: It's the mandates, stupid | Reagan

    In other words, we Americans have suffered enough. No more mandates of any kind. Better yet, “Let’s go mandates.”

  • What is SNAP & Is it The Same as Food Stamps?

    SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a government program spearheaded by the Food and Nutrition Services branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program provides benefits,...