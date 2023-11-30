New mayor in Ritzville, Othello council race may go to recount

Nov. 29—RITZVILLE — A race for an open seat on the Othello City Council may be headed for a mandatory recount and a former member of the Ritzville City Council will take over the mayor's job. The 2023 general election was certified Tuesday.

About 32% of registered voters cast a ballot according to results from the Adams County Auditor's Office.

Eugene Bain and Darryl Barnes are separated by four votes, 313 for Barnes to 309 for Baines, in the race for an open seat on the Othello City Council. According to RCW 29A.64.21, a machine recount is required when the difference between two candidates is less than one-half of 1% of votes cast, and the difference is less than 150 votes. The Washington Secretary of State must determine within three business days after certification if a recount is required, according to the RCW.

Scott Yaeger is the new Ritzville mayor, defeating opponent Cory Bartlett. Voters cast 389 votes for Yaeger to 228 for Bartlett. A former member of the town council takes over as mayor in Washtucna. Brett Guske received 65 votes to 16 for opponent Carisha Smith.

Two Othello School Board incumbents lost their bids for reelection. Incumbent Kelli Camp was defeated by challenger Aaron Gerber; Gerber received 618 votes to 585 for Camp. Challenger Isauro Pruneda Jr. defeated incumbent Thalia Lemus-DeLeon, with 613 votes for Pruneda to 562 for Lemus-DeLeon.

Breanne Williamson defeated Rosemary Elkington in the race for an open seat on the LInd School Board. Williamson received 242 votes to 65 for Elkington. Incumbent Kevin Starring held on to his Lind school board position, defeating Vernon Shepard. Starring received 202 votes to 100 for Shepard.

Jamie Schmunk defeated Myra Horton for one of two seats on the Lind Town Council. Schmunk received 133 votes to 69 for Horton. Jim Weidemann defeated James Dworshak in the other race, with 155 votes to 47 for Dworshak.

Incumbent Dede Boyer lost her race for reelection to the Ritzville City Council to Jessica Quinn, with Quinn receiving 387 votes to 192 for Boyer. Jan Verhey won the second Ritzville council seat up for election, receiving 458 votes to 142 for challenger Marsha Reimers-Smith.

Homer Montemayor was elected to an open seat on the Port of Othello commission. Montemayor received 633 votes to 535 for Owen Olsen. Riley Hille won the race for an open seat on the East Adams Rural Healthcare Commission. HIlle received 830 votes to 387 for Guillermo Mendez.

