Mayor of Salem slams Trump after the president compares the impeachment inquiry to the Salem witch trials

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

On the eve of the House impeachment vote, President Donald Trump sent a wild letter to House Speaker Pelosi on Tuesday condemning the impeachment process, saying "more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."

Salem's mayor, Kim Driscoll, fact-checked the president, saying he should "learn some history" before comparing his impeachment inquiry to the witch trials.

"The whole point of the trials was that there was no rule of law, and you're talking about fairly marginalized people who were accused victims," Driscoll told CNN's Don Lemon, "versus 2019, we've got expressions of wrongdoing, we've got transcripts, we've got a rule of law — in fact, the most important rule of law, the Constitution of the United States — that's serving as a guide."

The House Judiciary Committee charged the president last week with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, sending the matter to the full House for a vote Wednesday.

The mayor of Salem, Massachusetts, wrote that President Donald Trump should "learn some history" after he compared the impeachment inquiry to the 17th-century Salem witch trials in a six-page letter sent Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On the eve of the House impeachment vote, Trump wrote a letter to Pelosi condemning the impeachment process as a whole, saying "more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."

Mayor Kim Driscoll quoted a tweet with the segment of Trump's letter, fact-checking the president's historical perspective.

Driscoll appeared on "CNN Tonight" to elaborate on her tweet, explaining the flaws she believed the president had failed to see with his comparison.

"The whole point of the trials was that there was no rule of law, and you're talking about fairly marginalized people who were accused victims," Driscoll told CNN's Don Lemon. "They were women, they were elderly, they were poor ... Anyone who was different or odd in any way shape or form.

"Versus 2019, we've got expressions of wrongdoing, we've got transcripts, we've got a rule of law — in fact, the most important rule of law, the Constitution of the United States — that's serving as a guide."

She went on to say Trump comparing the impeachment inquiry to the witch trials could be construed as "offensive" to the descendants of those who were executed without due process.

"It's really disheartening," she said. "You never think you have to retell this history to a leader of this country, but to see both the president and his supporters using the witch trials is offensive to the descendants, those victims. Their legacy is being twisted in this way to sort of portray an innocent victim, when in fact, we're going to have a pretty fair process."

The House drafted two articles of impeachment, charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. After being voted on in the House Judiciary Committee, the articles of impeachment are set to be debated and voted on in the full House on Wednesday.

Since the start of the impeachment inquiry, Trump has vehemently denied that he misused his power in pressuring a foreign country to investigate a political opponent, the 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden. He has repeatedly called the inquiry (along with the Muller investigation before it) a "witch hunt."

