Mayor says Binghamton is in 'first inning' vs. Isaac Anzaroot after judge issues initial fines

A Broome County property owner made a rare appearance in Binghamton City Court on Wednesday and agreed to pay $1,750 in fines stemming from the neglect and mismanagement of his residential properties throughout the city.

Thirty-nine-year-old Brooklyn resident Isaac Anzaroot was charged with 14 violations of the city’s housing code, including failure to maintain property, failure to remove trash and failure to remove junk vehicles.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said Wednesday’s proceedings were “simply the first inning” in the city’s long game against Anzaroot, dubbed “Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord” by the mayor.

Acknowledging Anzaroot’s “long history of neglectful property ownership in the city,” Kraham reiterated his office’s commitment to improving housing conditions and quality of life for its residents.

History of housing complaints tied to Anzaroot's properties

During his door-to-door campaign for the city’s top job in 2021, Kraham said Anzaroot was a frequent subject of complaints among residents.

“There is no greater cause of unsafe housing, neighborhood deterioration or unsafe living conditions in this city than Mr. Anzaroot,” Kraham affirmed.

Anzaroot has amassed dozens of Broome County residential and commercial properties to his name over nearly two decades. Some are registered under his name, but most are owned by limited liability companies, according to the mayor’s office. LLCs can be difficult to track because they are not required to disclose the identities or addresses of actual owners.

Anzaroot was arrested in July on 12 bench warrants and two arrest warrants stemming from his continued failure to appear in court to answer to dozens of code violations.

He has since failed to appear on at least three separate instances, according to Binghamton City Judge Daniel Seiden.

Economy:150 apartments planned for $30 million housing complex in Endicott

Subscriber exclusive:Southern Tier faith leaders overcome intolerance through community connections

Story continues

For consumers:Instacart shoppers have new option: Here's the latest Southern Tier grocery store to join

Judge reduces fines following attorney's request

Under the terms of a plea deal, Anzaroot agreed to plead guilty to four dockets – sets of charges tied to a specific address in this case – in exchange for a steep reduction in fines, from $500 for each of the 14 charges to $500 per docket.

Seiden then halved the fines for the first three dockets in apparent consideration of claims by Anzaroot’s lawyer, James Sacco, that his client was facing significant financial hardship.

In addition to $7,500 in bail money Anzaroot forfeited by failing to return to court, Sacco outlined the expenses incurred as a result of the pandemic, associated lockdowns and supply chain problems, as well as a drop in rent collections under New York’s yearlong eviction moratorium.

Anzaroot also “ran into problems with vagrants, with other criminal elements,” Sacco said, “that were, quite simply, destroying his properties faster than he could rehabilitate them.”

“This isn’t a case of simply callousness on my client’s part,” Sacco continued. “He did find himself in a very difficult situation.”

Acknowledging an additional 16 properties at issue in the city’s ongoing proceedings against Anzaroot, Sacco contended that hefty fines against his client might detract from his ability to address violations there.

Sacco further asked the judge to consider Anzaroot’s responsibilities to his four children, reminding the court that “every dollar that the court takes from him is one dollar that doesn’t go to his children.”

Regarding the fine for the fourth docket, Seiden said he “had no choice” in levying the minimum required $1,000.

Charges outlined in a fifth docket were dismissed for the city’s failure to prosecute, which city attorney Brian Seachrist attributed to the absence of the code enforcement officer involved with that particular case.

If Anzaroot accrues any additional housing code violations within the next five years, he may be subject to resentencing and face additional fines and possibly jail time.

Anzaroot was arraigned on seven additional dockets during Wednesday’s proceedings, to which he pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, in Binghamton City Court.

Sacco declined to answer additional questions, citing the ongoing nature of the case.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Isaac Anzaroot fines for Binghamton property charges reduced