Mayor Johnson to visit border to see migrant crisis first-hand
Mayor Brandon Johnson said Wednesday that he will be making a trip to the border to see the migrant crisis first-hand.
Mayor Brandon Johnson said Wednesday that he will be making a trip to the border to see the migrant crisis first-hand.
The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers are out after back-to-back losses in their best-of-three series.
With Lillard, they’ll have to be a more offensive-minded team. You don’t acquire a player like Lillard, pairing him with Antetokounmpo to make two 30-point scorers and put a muzzle on them.
The Blue Jays and Rays are out after back-to-back defeats in the wild-card round ended their seasons.
American politics has been sliding into crisis and dysfunction for more than a decade, and the total breakdown in the House over Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as speaker is only the latest chapter in a longer story.
Also, you probably already love the brand! The post If you travel often but hate the hassle, these compact, handheld bags are a game changer appeared first on In The Know.
The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'
The school's waiver request for bowl eligibility in its second season at the top level of college football was denied by the NCAA this spring.
With no traction on a deal, Harden returned to the team despite his feud with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.
Here's how the new Google Pixel 8 Pro compares to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on the spec sheet.
The transfer portal windows are shrinking to 45 days in all sports, the NCAA announced.
Here's how the new Google Pixel 8 compares to two close rivals, the Apple iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23, on paper.
Our first impressions of Google's latest flagships, including how to use the temperature sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro.
During his address on Wednesday in the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square, Francis said he recognized the divisions in varying ideologies but asked that people listen to the Holy Spirit. He said it’s time to “rebuild” the church.
The gap between wage gains seen from job switchers and job stayers is at its smallest margin in nearly three years, a welcome sign for the Fed.
Whether Lionel Messi appears in the match or not, fans attending Miami vs. Chicago will get incentives to attend more Fire games in the future.
Our early impressions of the Pixel Watch 2 and its updated health-tracking features.
Google is infusing Pixel 8s with generative AI, adding on-demand summaries, translations and read-aloud features in articles and web pages.
Google's new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones bring tons of AI capabilities to the Pixel formula.
Google announced today it will begin rolling out several new Pixel features, including the Pixel Fold’s dual-screen interpreter mode. The novel translation feature, which Engadget tested earlier this year, uses the phone’s folding display to translate both sides of a live conversation.
The odds of winning Wednesday’s drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.