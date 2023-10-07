Mayor, SDPD demand privacy policy changes
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego Police are demanding privacy policy changes.
The San Francisco-based company, which operates a platform enabling banks and fintech companies to easily develop financial services, has been open about past layoffs. In June, CEO Sankaet Pathak wrote in a blog post that the company had let go of 18% of its workforce as “the current macroeconomic conditions” had begun to impact its clients and platforms, affecting its anticipated growth. Earlier this week, Fintech Business Weekly publisher Jason Mikula posted on X that “one of the company’s largest clients, Mercury, gave notice of non-renewal & plans to move directly to Evolve.”
A UK regulator has suggested Snap failed to pinpoint and assess privacy risks posed by My AI to kids and other users before rolling out the chatbot. If the company doesn't adequately address the ICO's privacy concerns, the chatbot could be blocked in the UK.
Life insurance is a contract that provides financial protection if you die. Learn about types of life insurance policies and how to get coverage.
Fantasy football analysts Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate which star 49ers receiver they'd rather roster moving forward this season.
"My inner child doesn't understand but adult me is protecting us and sometimes I just be like that." The post Young people on TikTok are supporting one another’s decision to go ‘no contact’ with their parents appeared first on In The Know.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
A person using generative AI -- models that generate text, images, music and more given a prompt -- could infringe on someone else's copyright through no fault of their own. In the fast-changing landscape of generative AI, companies monetizing the tech -- from startups to big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft -- are approaching IP risks from very different angles. Others have published policies to shield themselves from liability, leaving customers to foot the legal bills.
Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress attended the service at City Hall.
X, the company formerly known as Twitter, is planning to test three tiers of its X Premium service in order to bring in additional revenue, according to Bloomberg, reporting on X CEO Linda Yaccarino's briefing to X debt holders on Thursday. The exec told the bankers that X would split the current $7.99 Premium subscription into three different plans: Basic, Standard and Plus, at various price points. The change would potentially allow X to grow revenues despite the loss in advertising dollars that the company has faced since Elon Musk's takeover of the platform last fall.
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
The San Francisco Fed president said the recent surge in long-term bond yields "is equivalent to about a rate hike."
Spotify today is rolling out a big change in terms of how users connect with artists on its streaming music platform. The Music tab will also now not only feature the artist's tracks and albums, but also social features like Clips -- short-form videos that let artists tell their own stories. Artists can also use the Music tab to showcase their popular releases, featured playlists -- including editorial, radio and algorithmic, like the "This is..."
Liz O'Sullivan is on a mission to make AI "a little bit safer," in her own words. A member of the National AI Advisory Committee, which drafts recommendations to the White House and Congress on how to foster AI adoption while regulating its risks, O'Sullivan spent 12 years on the business side of AI startups overseeing data labeling and operations and customer success. In 2019, she took a job at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, mounting campaigns to protect New Yorkers' civil liberties, and co-founded Arthur AI, a startup that partners with civil society and academia to shine light into AI's "black box."
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
The bestselling children's author explains why his message will always be about inclusion.
"People are not aware of our culture as much and they don't know better."
It’s fair to say that Nvidia has found itself in the right place at the right time with demand for its GPU chips at an all-time high, thanks to the resource demands of generative AI models -- but what if there were a chip that provided similar power at a lower cost? The goal is interconnects.
The Biden administration released its four-year plan for offshore energy production on Friday.
Patreon is launching new features, a redesigned app and a new brand identity, the company announced on Wednesday. In a blog post, the company explained that the changes are about "giving creators even more," noting that Patreon is "no longer just a paid membership company." One of the most notable features updates is the full rollout of its Discord-like chat feature that connects creators with their fans in a group message.
One thing is clear this year: Generative AI is having a tremendous impact on the software industry, and a week doesn’t pass without software companies announcing their plans to incorporate the seemingly game-changing technology into their platforms. The identity company is making a slew of AI-related announcements at the company’s Oktane customer conference, taking place this week in San Francisco. For Okta, that means training a model on all of the data it’s been collecting about identity and putting that to work to help make customers safer.