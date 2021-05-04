Mayor: Sewage lagoon embankment seeping, residents warned

·1 min read

SMITHLAND, Ky. (AP) — A sewage lagoon above a small western Kentucky city is seeping through its embankment and is likely to fail, prompting the mayor to warn residents living downhill to prepare to evacuate if more rains increase the danger.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet notified city officials of the seepage at the Smithland Wastewater Treatment Lagoon along Highway 453, WPSD-TV reported, citing a statement from Smithland Mayor Bill Hesser.

City workers were going door to door on Monday to notify people living downhill of the seriousness of the situation, "especially with more rain in the immediate forecast.” The mayor said the city has hired an engineering firm and is working hard “to remediate this very old system as fast as we can.”

Smithland is a city of several hundred people along a bend where the Cumberland River feeds into the Ohio River.

Recommended Stories

  • Concert to honor Broadway star Rebecca Luker, fight ALS

    Some of Broadway's biggest stars are joining together to pay tribute to the late three-time Tony Award-nominated actor Rebecca Luker and raise money to fight Lou Gehrig’s disease. Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Michael Cerveris, Victoria Clark, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Howard McGillin, Norm Lewis, Kelli O’Hara and Sally Wilfert will perform in a show Tuesday night that will feature stories and songs from Luker’s career.

  • White supremacist who killed 3 at Jewish sites in Overland Park dies in Kansas prison

    “I’d do it again,” F. Glenn Miller Jr. said at his sentencing, “if they ever let me out of here.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash over tweet demanding ‘loyalty to Trump’

    ‘You are clueless about what Republican voters think and feel, which is #AmericaFirst and loyalty to Trump,’ Ms Greene tweeted to Rep Adam Kinzinger

  • Egypt buying 30 more Rafale fighter jets from France

    Egypt is buying another 30 Rafale fighter jets from France, building up its fleet of the advanced warplane to 54, second only to the French air force. The Egyptian military said the purchase would be financed with a 10-year French loan. Egypt's first purchase of 24 Rafales in 2015, valued then at 5.2 billion euros ($5.93 billion), made it the first overseas buyer of France’s delta-winged, multi-role but hard to sell warplane.

  • Mile-high meltdown: Woman arrested for attacking flight attendants on flight from Miami

    Flight AA1357 out of Miami erupted into chaos late Saturday night when a passenger attacked two flight attendants while in the air.

  • George Conway says Rudy Giuliani is in deep ‘sh**’

    Husband of Kellyanne Conway says FBI search warrants 'tell you a lot' about FBI investigation into Donald Trump's former lawyer

  • Duchess of Sussex to publish children's book 'The Bench' based on Prince Harry's relationship with their son Archie

    The Duchess of Sussex has written a children’s book about the “special bond” between father and son which evolved from a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on Father’s Day. The story, called The Bench, is Meghan’s first foray into children’s literature. It was inspired by the relationship between her husband, the Duke of Sussex, and their son, Archie, who turns two on Thursday. Illustrated by San Francisco-based artist Christian Robinson, the 40-page book, aimed at children aged three to seven, will be published on June 8. The Duchess, 39, said: “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

  • Taliban launch fresh Helmand offensive as US troops withdraw

    Taliban fighters have swept to the edge of the capital of Afghanistan's Helmand province, before being halted in heavy fighting, in a new offensive as American troops withdraw from the area. Thousands of residents have fled the fighting and dozens been killed or wounded in clashes on the edges of the city that held Britain's military and aid headquarters during its Helmand campaign. Officials told the Telegraph that Taliban fighters had penetrated deeper than a similar offensive last autumn and at one stage on Monday local politicians said they feared the city would collapse. The offensive came as Afghans and their international backers anxiously watch to see if Afghan forces will be able to stand alone against the insurgency as American troops leave within the next four months. Insurgents broke through government defences in Nawa district, south west of the capital, and reached the western suburb of Bolan, The Taliban had easily overrun at least 12 checkpoints, killing eight soldiers and injuring 19 others, according to Attaullah Afghan, the president of the provincial council. "There was a thunderstorm of heavy weapons and blasts in the city and the sound of small arms was like someone was making popcorn," said one resident, called Mulah Jan. "I took all my family members to the corner of the room, hearing the heavy blasts and bursts of gunfire as if it was happening behind our walls," he said.

  • All the 'Star Wars' movies, ranked from worst to best

    It's time to take on that age-old question: How do you rank all the feature-length "Star Wars" movies?

  • Anna Faris said she felt her 'hand was forced' in divorce from Chris Pratt

    Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, who have an 8-year-old son together, married in 2009 and divorced in 2018.

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Were corruption and corner cutting to blame? Why the Mexico City metro crash was an avoidable tragedy

    After the disaster leaves at least 23 dead, people are asking how could it happen, reports Chris Havler-Barrett in Mexico City

  • Sikh Community Demands Hammer Attack in NYC Hotel to Be Investigated as Hate Crime

    The South Asian and Sikh communities in New York are speaking out against anti-Asian hate after an Indian man was attacked with a hammer inside a Brooklyn hotel last Monday. Surveillance video at the Quality Inn in Brownsville captured a man hitting Sumit Ahluwalia, 32, in the head with a hammer on April 26, CBSNewYork reported. Ahluwalia, a Sikh man who works as the operations manager of the hotel, confronted a man who was yelling at him and the front desk staff.

  • Kevin McCarthy sounds increasingly likely to punish Liz Cheney

    On Monday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) kept up her fight against former President Donald Trump's false election claims, which apparently didn't help her case to remain in her House leadership position. A day later, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — in what CNN's Manu Raju described as the "biggest signal yet" Cheney could soon be ousted as GOP conference chair — said he has heard from House GOP lawmakers who are "concerned about [Cheney's] ability to carry out the job ... to carry out the message." It’s out in the open now. A dramatic change from where @GOPLeader was on @Liz_Cheney a couple months ago https://t.co/6iYoFR7qJc — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) May 4, 2021 McCarthy claims Cheney being on the hot seat has nothing to do with her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot this year. Instead, he suggested it was about the need for unity within the party. "We need to be working as one, if we're able to win the majority," McCarthy said. Regardless of the reasons, it's becoming increasingly clear Cheney's leadership position is in greater jeopardy now than when she easily survived a vote to remove her from the chair role in February. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesAgainst car supremacyEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates: A life in pictures

    Images of the couple, who set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, after they announce their divorce.

  • Gates' marital split follows Melinda's long journey away from Bill's shadow

    When Melinda French Gates asked her husband, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, to let her co-author the 2013 annual letter about their foundation, the conversation blew up into a fight. "It got hot," Melinda wrote in her 2019 book, "The Moment of Lift." "Bill said the process we had for the Annual Letter had been working well for the foundation for years, and he didn't see why it should change."

  • VIDEO: British Royal Marines have been practicing storming a ship at sea with jet packs

    What looks like something out of science fiction could soon become reality for militaries and change maritime operations.

  • Ree Drummond's daughter got married in an extravagant outdoor wedding at her family's ranch

    Alex Drummond and Mauricio Scott got married at the Drummond family's Oklahoma ranch, where "The Pioneer Woman" is filmed.

  • Philippine diplomat apologizes for profanity toward China

    The Philippines' foreign secretary apologized Tuesday after tweeting an obscene phrase demanding China get out of Philippine-claimed territory in the South China Sea in an outburst that annoyed the Philippine president. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. blasted China with the profanity on Monday, when the Department of Foreign Affairs announced it had protested the Chinese coast guard’s “shadowing, blocking, dangerous maneuver and radio challenges” of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling and carrying out exercises from April 24 to 25 at disputed Scarborough Shoal.

  • Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa celebrated their 25th anniversary with never-before-seen throwback photos and a romantic note

    Ripa also shared images of the special present Consuelos got her to Instagram, calling it the "best gift ever."