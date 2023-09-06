Mayor to stand trial over claims he ‘crucified’ himself to frame hard-Right pundit

Bernard Denis was found in a field last November blindfolded and with nails hammered through his hands and feet - Benoît Martin/Radio France

A village mayor in Normandy is to stand trial over claims he “crucified” himself to frame supporters of hard-Right pundit Éric Zemmour.

Bernard Denis, 69, the mayor of Saint-Côme-du-Mont near Cherbourg, hit the headlines after he was found in a field last November blindfolded and with nails hammered through his hands and feet.

At the time, Mr Denis was hospitalised and an investigation was launched over what the local prosecutor dubbed an “absolutely macabre” nail gun attack.

Mr Zemmour, 65, who ran for president last year, has been accused of whipping up violence with his claims to be defending French civilisation against Muslim immigrants and a corrupt elite.

The crucifixion incident followed a series of alleged threats and attacks on the mayor.

In 2021, graffiti etched onto the front wall of his home contained an apparent death threat over his support for President Macron instead of Mr Zemmour.

“Death to the mayor, supporter of Macron. Zemour president,” it said, misspelling the pundit’s name.

The same evening, Mr Denis’ garage was apparently deliberately set on fire along with two of his cars and in another incident, he claimed his van had been shot at.

At the time, Charly Varin, chairman of the Association of Mayors in the Manche département, where Saint-Côme-du-Mont is situated, warned of a climate of “hatred”.

“Elected representatives are prime targets for those who play with fire. We must respond to such acts with the greatest firmness,” he said.

However, a preliminary investigation into the arson incident was dropped after no potential suspects were identified. The mayor then allegedly admitted that he had, in fact, “lied” about the gunfire and had shot at his own vehicle for unknown reasons.

He now faces trial for making up the alleged crucifixion on charges of “denouncing an imaginary crime”.

One unnamed villager told Le Parisien that it was curious as the mayor had “no known enemies”.

“No-one has a bad word to say about him,” he was cited as saying.

Another added: “The truth is nobody is talking because either they are convinced the mayor made it all up due to psychological frailty or they really think he was assaulted and are scared of potential reprisals. I’m with the latter.”

The trial had been due to take place on Wednesday, but has now been postponed until March 2024.

