Mayor stays anti-violence course as killings match '20 record

Nov. 15—Even as the city has tied the record number of homicides set in 2020, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Monday said he would stick with the plan for confronting violence, which includes hiring more violence interrupters and more police officers.

Already two of the four people hired earlier this year to head off violence brewing in the city's neighborhoods have resigned, but will be replaced.

The mayor said his new budget includes money to hire three new violence interrupters in North Toledo and three for East Toledo.

"This is going to be a long-term problem that is going to require patience," Mr. Kapszukiewicz said during a news conference Monday to unveil his proposed 2022 city general fund budget. "We have to be disciplined and patient to do what makes sense."

In addition to a net increase of 32 officers hired this year for the police department, he said he intends to bring on 20 net new officers in 2022. He said the additional enforcement will beef up patrol ranks and the gang task force and will improve "beat integrity."

He also said his budget has tripling of the city's spending on youth programming.

"All of this has to be considered part of what we're doing," Mr. Kapszukiewicz said. He said the evidence is that the work the violence interrupters have done in the Junction and Englewood neighborhoods is paying off with reduced violence. Since they started in that neighborhood on Labor Day, there have been two fatal shootings, a double homicide that occurred Nov. 7 in the 800 block of Vance Street.

Police have made no arrests in the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42.

Police on Monday identified Javonti McCray, 19, of the 5900 block of Walnut Circle in South Toledo as the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday in South Toledo.

Police found Mr. McCray suffering from at least one gunshot wound and unresponsive in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Walnut Circle about 8:20 p.m. Sunday. The victim lived in the complex off Holland-Sylvania Road north of Airport Highway.

Story continues

Mr. McCray was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.

Mr. McCray's death marks the 61st homicide in Toledo in 2021, tying last year's record.

Four new staff members started working around Labor Day in Toledo's Englewood and Junction neighborhoods to curb shootings and other violence.

The city is using the program Cure Violence from a Chicago-based nonprofit as its foundation for the violence-reduction work. The team started out with three violence interrupters tasked with actively engaging in the neighborhoods to de-escalate tensions before they turn violent. In addition, an outreach specialist as hired to connect with service agencies and supervise the three violence interrupters.

The group reports to JoJuan Armour, who was hired in February, and who heads the office now called Save Our Community. He reports to the mayor's new Safety Director, Brian Byrd.

Mr. Armour said one of the violence interrupters never really got started in the job, due to the coronavirus. The other one left a couple of weeks ago because of the number of hours involved.

First Published November 15, 2021, 7:19am