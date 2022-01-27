🌱 Mayor Talks COVID + HBFD Puts Out Dryer Fire And Urges Caution

Happy Friday, people of Huntington Beach, and happy National Blueberry Pancake Day! Here's everything you need to know going on in town today.

Speaking about COVID-19, the Mayor sees a light at the end of the tunnel. Also, the FD responded to a dryer fire. Finally, a waitress was hurt at VegiLicious.



First, today's weather:

Pleasant with variable clouds. High: 74 Low: 50.

Here are the top stories today in Huntington Beach:

On Wednesday, Mayor Barbara Delgleize updated the City on COVID-19. She spoke of a “light at the end of the tunnel for this recent increase” of cases. “In Huntington Beach, an additional 1,909 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last week, an 8% increase in cases, compared to an 11% increase from the prior week.” (Surf City Break) The HBFD responded to a dryer fire on Thursday. It was a small fire that they were able to quickly put out. The FD is taking this opportunity to remind you that “more home clothes dryer fires occur in the fall and winter months, peaking in January, and failure to clean the dryers is the leading cause of home dryer fires.” So, clean your lint trap and the vents! (huntington_beach_fire) A butane heater burnt a waitress at VegiLicious last week. Quick-thinking individuals nearby helped her put out the fire. She is now in the hospital’s burn unit and is unsure how to pay for the mounting bills. (HBN) On December 15, we talked about a 51-year-old Garden Grove man who insulted and beat a 71-year-old HB liquor store clerk. He was charged with "one felony count each of inflicting injury on an older adult, violation of civil rights causing violent injury and a hate crime enhancement." On Tuesday, the suspect pleaded guilty to “two felonies of inflicting injury on an elder adult and violation of civil rights causing violent injury. He also admitted to a felony hate crime enhancement, court records show, as well as to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful tampering with a vehicle.” He was sentenced to two years in prison. (NY Daily Herald, Patch) There was a chase going through the OC on Thursday. A white, four-door Buick led the L.A. Sheriff’s Department on a chase through Cerritos and Anaheim. Going up to 95 miles per hour, the car “crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic multiple times.” After unsuccessfully trying to hide at Camphor Tree Plaza, authorities arrested three people and the driver is looking at a charge of reckless DUI. (Fox)

Story continues

Today in Huntington Beach:

Back To The Park Bench For A Paw-ty! at the Park Bench Café (1 PM)

Happy Hour at the Pelican Isle Restaurant And Bar (3 PM to 6 PM)

Cherry Blossom Moon (Date Night) at Pinot’s Palette (7 PM)

Monxx arrives at The Circle OC (9 PM)

The Rec Room by Off The Wall presents ROFL House (10 PM)

From my notebook:

Our Bartlet Park neighbor needs Sofi Stadium Parking suggestions. Uber is an option, but with the crowd on Sunday it will be difficult. Parking is decent 1 mile out, but walking at night is not suggested. (Nextdoor)

A NE Huntington Beach neighbor reminds you that there are cats and kittens available for adoption this weekend @Petsmart Santa Ana, 2140 E. - 17th Street. (Nextdoor)

A Dutch Haven America neighbor is looking for a good dog trainer. They have an Australian Sheppard. (Nextdoor)

Our Summerdale neighbor is looking for recommendations for a business cleaning crew. It would include 4 private offices, a general sales area, 4 bathrooms, and 2 kitchens. Vacuuming, wiping down desks, mopping bathrooms and kitchen, and other minimal cleaning. (Nextdoor)

A Park Huntington neighbor is wondering if anyone happens to know a roofer or handyman who can replace two broken roof edge tiles. (Nextdoor)

This article originally appeared on the Huntington Beach Patch