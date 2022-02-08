Mayor taps Mary O’Connor for Tampa police chief

TAMPA — A former Tampa assistant police chief will return to lead the department.

Mayor Jane Castor announced Tuesday that she has selected Mary O’Connor over two other finalists, interim police Chief Ruben “Butch” Delgado and Miami Police Department Assistant Chief Cherish Gause.

O’Connor, 51, spent 22 years at the department and retired in 2016. Castor, herself a former police chief, knows O’Connor well. As she rose through the ranks, O’Connor worked closely in the department with Castor and with John Bennett, himself a former Tampa police assistant chief who is now Castor’s chief of staff.

Since then, O’Connor has worked as a consultant and trainer. She is a senior adviser with CNA, a law enforcement think tank, and helps departments develop plans to reduce crime by focusing on community engagement and evidence-based policing.

“Mary O’Connor bleeds blue just like I do,” Castor said during the announcement Tuesday, adding: “Mary is going to make an outstanding police chief.”

Castor’s pick must be confirmed by the City Council.

“I believe in this community and this department and together we can do great things,” O’Connor said after being announced.

She said her work around the country helped confirm for her that the Tampa Police Department is “the best police department in this nation.” She added: “We do so many things well in this agency but as with anything we always have room to grow.”

Tuesday’s announcement came five months after former Chief Brian Dugan retired. Castor tapped Delgado, one of Dugan’s assistant chiefs, to serve as interim chief while she searched for a permanent replacement.

The mayor, who served as Tampa’s police chief from 2009 to 2015, decided to forgo the traditional method of advertising the job, instead opting to work with Rodney Monroe, who served as a police chief in Charlotte, N.C.; Richmond, Va.; and Macon, Ga., to search for candidates.

Late last month, Castor announced the three finalists and held an invitation-only community forum to introduce the candidates. Delgado was unable to attend due to his father’s death.

When asked at the forum how many candidates the city had contacted, Castor said she did not know that number.

O’Connor started at the Tampa Police Department in 1994, after about two years with the Madeira Beach Police Department. Her career with the Tampa department nearly ended not long after it began.

In 1995, O’Connor and the man she would later marry, a rookie Tampa officer named Keith O’Connor, were arrested during a traffic stop. Mary O’Connor, known then as Mary Minter, repeatedly disrupted deputies who were trying to give Keith O’Connor a sobriety test, and she was asked to sit in a patrol car to calm down, according to published reports and personnel records. She kicked the windows and struck a deputy on the shoulder and chest with her fist.

Deputies arrested Keith O’Connor on a drunken-driving charge and Minter on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction and disorderly intoxication. She pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and obstruction. A judge withheld adjudication.

Both officers were suspended and then fired, then later reinstated. Both worked their way up to the top ranks of the department. Keith O’Connor retired in 2019 as an assistant chief.

Mary O’Connor’s personnel file after her reinstatement is filled with positive evaluations through the rank of captain, the most recent evaluation included. In an interview last week, she told the Tampa Bay Times she was “a success story” who “took a dark spot in my life and I turned it into a positive.”

Mary O’Connor spent several years as a sergeant and lieutenant in District 2, which covers north Tampa, focusing on economic crimes. As major, she was in charge of the criminal investigations division.

O’Connor worked for seven months as a deputy chief before newly-named police Chief Eric Ward selected her to be the assistant chief of operations in 2015 along with Dugan, who was named the assistant chief of investigations and support.

As assistant chief, O’Connor oversaw patrol operations in each of the department’s three police districts. She helped create the Violent Crime Bureau, a group of police who work with federal agencies to combat violent crime, particularly gun violence.

When O’Connor retired, she told the Times she wanted to spend more time with the couple’s son and daughter, who were 14 and 9 at the time.

O’Connor lives in Oldsmar. She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of South Florida and a master’s from St. Leo University.

Delgado, 47, has been described by people inside and outside the department as a West Tampa success story — an even-keeled, personable leader who is calm under pressure and has the respect of peers and subordinates. He had the support of the Tampa police union and Hillsborough NAACP branch president Yvette Lewis, and has garnered praise from local officials who have worked with him.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has described him as the sort of straightforward, open-minded “credible messenger” the post requires. Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister, who worked with Delgado decades ago when they were detectives for their respective agencies and again more recently in their leadership roles, offered his full-throated endorsement.

After graduating from Jefferson High School in 1992, Delgado spent two years at the University of Tampa and transferred to the University of Florida, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology. He joined the Tampa department in 1998.

As a patrol officer, he worked in all three of the department’s districts. He was promoted to detective in 2004. After a promotion to sergeant in 2006, Delgado supervised a street crimes squad, then a detective squad. In 2009, shortly after taking over as police chief, Castor promoted him to lieutenant.

Delgado has never been the subject of an internal investigation and has never fired his service weapon in the line of duty. His personnel file contains two minor disciplinary actions for patrol car crashes.

Gause joined the Miami Police Department in 1994 and has worked as a patrol sergeant and a lieutenant over field operations and criminal investigations, according to her resume. In 2019, she was tapped for an assistant chief position. In that role, she helps oversee a $276 million budget and roughly 1,750 employees.

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.