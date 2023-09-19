Mayor TenHaken: Keeping crime stats down in Sioux Falls doesn't happen by accident

Sioux Falls law enforcement and administration may hold their crime statistic briefings twice a year now instead of annually, but Mayor Paul TenHaken seems pleased to repeat a similar message each time he holds one: Sioux Falls is a safe community, especially relative to its size.

At Tuesday morning's police briefing, which looked at the city's crime statistics from the beginning of the year through August, there were plenty of points for TenHaken to grab onto, along with Police Chief Jon Thum, Sheriff Mike Milstead and Minnehaha County State's Attorney Daniel Haggar.

Mayor Paul TenHaken speaks at a Tuesday morning press conference about crime in Sioux Falls

Where did Sioux Falls improve?

Some pieces of data were good news. Only two homicides have happened so far this year. Crimes including rapes, robberies, larcenies and burglaries are down, even if only slightly.

Thum specifically pointed out some of the city's overdose statistics as a positive: overdoses, narcan usage and overdose deaths are all trending lower than in recent years.

And Milstead said with the jail population remaining below 2023 projections, they'd be able to delay using taxpayer funds to hire 30 new officers to staff another currently-unused floor of the building.

Where were the increases?

Some data points weren't as good of news. TenHaken took note of a higher number of suicide cases this year. There were 26 through the end of August, compared with 15 in 2022 during the same time frame, and 18 in the two prior years.

"That's a very concerning trend," TenHaken said, reminding people of the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline hotline.

Thum agreed, adding, "We as law enforcement and first responders know the impact that those calls have on the families."

According to a news release from this morning, there's also been a 14% increase in crimes where "either a weapon was used or threatened, or an assault happened that resulted in serious injury."

Stolen vehicle reports are also up, even though the Sioux Falls Police Department is using regular social media reminders, as well as other methods, to help residents remember to lock their cars and keep their keys out of them.

That message hasn't quite sunk in yet, said Thum, noting 82% of those stolen vehicle reports came with the owner admitting they'd left their keys in the car.

What other trends exist?

But some of the statistics didn't quite fall into either camp. Assaults, for example — there's been a rise in aggravated and simple assaults, Thum said, though domestic assaults have fallen. For that, he gave credit to organizations like the Compass Center and the Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety.

And while calls for service have hit what Thum called a "plateau," with roughly 86,000 through August in each of the last four years, he said the complexity of the calls has increased, with even things like a DUI taking more time to work through.

At the end of the press conference, TenHaken said it would still be important to continue on everything from mentoring work to the use of specialty courts to keep the statistics moving in the right direction.

"We're the 121st largest city in the country right now and there are not many in that 100 to 120 that can stand up and give a press conference like this with graphs like this right now," TenHaken said. "And it's just not by accident."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: TenHaken: Keeping crime stats down in Sioux Falls doesn't happen by accident