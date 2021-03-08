Mayor of Texas border city calls on governor to reconsider federal proposal to fund COVID testing for migrants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Texas' Republican Governor Greg Abbott has rejected a proposal from the Biden administration that would reimburse local officials for offering coronavirus testing and shelter to migrants as they await their immigration hearings. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the potential benefits of federal assistance and why he says it's time for Governor Abbott to "stop playing politics."

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo says resigning due to allegations is "actually anti-democratic"

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was defiant on Sunday, stating again that he would not resign even as more former aides have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The big picture: Cuomo has denied all sexual harassment allegations against him and said that he "never inappropriately touched anybody." He acknowledged in a statement that "some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation." Some of the calls for Cuomo to resign have come from within the Democratic party. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThree women who formerly worked in Cuomo's office, two former male aides, and one of his former press aides have described being berated by the governor with explicit language, being asked about their dating lives, or being uncomfortably touched, and in one instance, kissed without consent, per the Washington Post.What he's saying: "There are some legislators who suggest that I resign because of accusations made against me. ... The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic.""No, there is no way I resign. Let's do the attorney general investigation, let's get the findings, and then we'll go from there.""There is politics in politics," Cuomo said, when asked what he would say to Democrats calling for him to resign, including Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.). "They don't get to hear an allegation and make a determination on the allegation."After Cuomo's Sunday call with reporters, New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) called on the governor to resign, saying in a statement: "We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project." She had previously called for an independent investigation into the allegations."I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement released shortly after Stewart-Cousins'.Between the lines: Most state lawmakers are holding their fire over the allegations and punting to state Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into sexual harassment allegations, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Unions threaten parents with school closures if too many pupils fail to wear face masks

    Unions have warned parents that schools could close if not enough pupils wear face masks, raising the spectre that the long awaited return to classrooms could be short lived. Schools across England reopen on Monday, in the first step in easing lockdown, but there are escalating tensions over the rules on pupils wearing face masks. Government guidance now stipulates that masks should be worn in the classroom and anywhere indoors where it is impossible for secondary students to keep two metres apart, whereas previously when schools were open masks were only required in corridors. This has caused an outcry among parents, MPs and health experts who fear that masks impede education and are uncomfortable for children, with insufficient evidence that they help to reduce transmission of the virus. On Sunday night Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), the main union representing secondary heads, said a letter had been issued to members to send to parents who raise objections about their children wearing masks when they return to school. The letter, seen by The Telegraph, says that if not enough pupils wear masks it could create “ramifications” for a school’s insurance. It explains that masks are one of the recommended measures schools need to take to get “risk of infection to an acceptable level to enable them to remain open”. On Sunday the chief inspector of schools added her voice to the chorus of concern about face masks. Amanda Spielman said she hoped that they will only be necessary for a “short time”, adding: “I love the idea of children being able to come back in summer term able to see everybody fully." Ministers have vowed to reconsider the advice at the end of this month after Public Health England analyses the impact of schools being open for three weeks. A source close to the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said he is reluctant to prejudge the analysis and will wait for the review, but added: “He wants to see a return to pre-pandemic norms as safely and as soon as possible.” The return to schools represents the first step in the lifting of lockdown. From Monday, people are also able to meet one on one to socialise as well as to exercise, and the government has confirmed that children under 5 do not count towards the limit, allowing grandparents to be reunited with young grandchildren.

  • Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has taken the coronavirus vaccine

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tells "Axios on HBO" that he recently received his first of two doses of the company's coronavirus vaccine. Why it matters: Bourla told CNBC in December that company polling found that one of the most effective ways to increase confidence in the vaccine was to have the CEO take it. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.However, Bourla waited until it was his turn in line to receive his shot, and told "Axios on HBO" that he now feels "liberated."The big picture: Bourla said he'd advise a family member to get any vaccine offered to them, even those that aren't as effective against symptomatic disease as the Pfizer shot."This is a pandemic. The vaccines that are approved by the FDA are all vaccines that are meeting the threshold," he said."If it was the case, can I get a vaccine now — any vaccine now — or a vaccine that I prefer two months later, I would go with whatever I can get now."The backstory: Pfizer and Moderna's coronavirus vaccines, which used mRNA, are upwards of 90% effective against any symptomatic disease.Johnson & Johnson's recently-authorized, one-shot vaccine appears to be significantly less effective against symptomatic disease, but equally as good at preventing hospitalization and death.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Over-56s invited for Covid vaccine jabs as July target date on track

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial People aged between 56 and 59 are being invited to book Covid-19 vaccinations this week, NHS England said. Hundreds of thousands of letters for the age group began landing on doorsteps on Saturday, and the latest round of invitations comes after eight in 10 people aged 65-69 took up the offer of a jab, it added. More than 18 million people across England - more than one-third of the adult population - have already received a vaccine. Across the whole of the UK, more than a million people have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while almost 21.4 million people have had one dose.

  • How West Virginia's GOP governor bluntly counters vaccine skepticism

    West Virginia has built a reputation for executing an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout. There are likely a few factors behind this. For instance, independent, local pharmacies have played a large role in creating an easy appointment scheduling system while also having the luxury of having already established trust within the community. But messaging has also been essential, the state's Republican Gov. Jim Justice told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation. Polling suggests the rollout should have been more challenging in a state like West Virginia, which is largely Republican and heavily rural. Brennan showed Justice statistics that found that nearly 40 percent of Republicans and 30 percent of American adults who live in rural areas are hesitant to receive the vaccine. But Justice said his administration and medical experts have been transparent, honest, and direct with West Virginia's population. "I tell them this almost every day: For crying out loud do you really think you're gonna take the vaccine and grow antlers?," he said. "I mean come on, just look at all the medical knowledge that's around you. You gotta be taking the vaccines, and they are." West Virginia Gov. @JimJusticeWV on vaccine hesitancy among political parties: "You got to be truthful and transparent...For crying out loud, do you really think you're going to take the vaccine and grow antlers, I mean come on." pic.twitter.com/EypdFKLCg9 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyRead the words that will appear on the exterior of Obama's presidential library in ChicagoWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling

  • 3 Alabama professors are under investigation over racially insensitive Halloween photos of a Confederate uniform, whip, and noose

    In a statement to the University of South Alabama on Friday, President Tony Waldrop said the faculty members involved were placed on leave.

  • Police officer accused of killing George Floyd faces extra charge, with trial set to begin Monday

    The trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of killing George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, is set to begin on Monday despite a late court ruling which added another charge to the indictment. On Friday the Minnesota Appeals Court decreed that the jury must also consider whether Chauvin should be convicted of third-degree murder, which carries a maximum 25-year jail term. Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder, but following a public outcry, prosecutors substituted the more serious offence of second-degree murder, which carries a 40-year maximum jail term, and second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors' decision to reinstate the third-degree murder charge was to ensure jurors had "every option" to hold Chauvin liable for Mr Floyd's death, said Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer who has been advising Mr Floyd's family, Chauvin is one of four officers facing trial in connection with Mr Floyd's death. Three others are accused of aiding and abetting Chauvin.

  • LA County may return a beachfront property seized from a Black family nearly 100 years ago that could be worth $75 million

    The property was taken away from Willia and Charles Bruce, who were reportedly the first Black landowners in Manhattan Beach, California.

  • Can an Afro-Latina combat veteran make a run at Congress in 'Trump district' Staten Island?

    Brittany Ramos DeBarros, an Afro-Latina combat veteran and activist, is looking to do what many see as nearly impossible: unseat freshman GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in historically conservative Staten Island, N.Y.

  • Rep. Clyburn calls for filibuster loophole for voting rights

    House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) in a Guardian interview published Sunday urged his Democratic colleagues to find a way to work around the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.Why it matters: The interview comes after the House passed a sweeping election and anti-corruption bill, which would include the largest expansion to voting rights since the 1965 Voting Rights Act, according to the Guardian.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe bill, which passed the House with no Republican votes, is unlikely to clear the Senate because of the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to advance legislation.Driving the news: Clyburn called for the Senate to "develop a Manchin-Sinema rule on getting around the filibuster as it relates to race and civil rights,” referring to Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who have opposed getting rid of the filibuster.“If Manchin and Sinema enjoy being in the majority, they had better figure out a way to get around the filibuster when it comes to voting and civil rights.”Clyburn pointed to a voting rights bill named after the late Rep. John Lewis to highlight the urgency of Democrats finding a way around the filibuster. The bill would restore a Voting Rights Act provision that would require areas with a history of voting discrimination to get federal government clearance before making election changes.“There’s no way under the sun that in 2021 that we are going to allow the filibuster to be used to deny voting rights," Clyburn said. "That just ain’t gonna happen. That would be catastrophic."Go deeper ... Manchin: “I'm not going to change my mind on the filibuster"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Tampa police union is working to get a Black officer reinstated after he was fired for using the n-word

    Delvin White, an eight-year veteran of the department, used the n-word during a personal call and in a separate incident while making an arrest.

  • Mississippi governor says his goal 'has never been to get rid of the virus' in defense of his decision to end COVID-19 mask mandate

    Several states last week announced plans to end mask mandates despite warnings from experts that such decisions were premature and could lead to surges.

  • 3 Black Men Released From New York Prison After 24 Years. Judge Determined That Prosecutors Withheld Evidence of Their Innocence

    It seems like not more than a few weeks ever passes before The Root covers another story about wrongly convicted Black men being released from prison after spending years and even decades behind bars for crimes they did not commit due to the wilful negligence and indifference of law enforcement and courts.

  • People threaten to call ICE on Texas Mexican restaurant that kept mask rule, it says

    “It’s just heartbreaking.”

  • Florida Rep. Gaetz: Dems politicizing January Capitol riot

    GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida argues the FBI uses 'every opportunity to try and delegitimize a movement that really exposed them.'

  • Oil Jumps Above $71 After Key Saudi Crude Terminal Attacked

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged above $71 a barrel in Asian trading after Saudi Arabia said the world’s largest crude terminal was attacked, although output appeared to be unaffected after the missiles and drones were intercepted.Futures in London jumped as much as 2.6% at the open after rising 4.9% last week. The kingdom said a storage tank at Ras Tanura in the country’s Gulf coast was attacked on Sunday by a drone from the sea. The terminal is capable of exporting roughly 6.5 million barrels a day -- nearly 7% of oil demand -- and as such one of the world’s most protected installations.The attacks follow a recent escalation of hostilities in the Middle East region after Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia. The new U.S. administration has also carried out airstrikes in Syria last month on sites it said were connected with Iran-backed groups.Oil climbed last week after Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ made a surprise pledge to keep output steady in April, accelerating a rally this year that has seen prices surge more than 35%. The move prompted a raft of investment banks to raise their price forecasts, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimating global benchmark Brent will top $80 a barrel in the third quarter.The Sunday attack is the most serious against Saudi oil installations since a key processing facility and two oil fields came under fire in September 2019, cutting oil production for several days and exposing the vulnerability of the Saudi petroleum industry. That assault was claimed by the Houthi rebels, although Riyadh pointed the finger at Iran.“It’s a perfect mix of bullish news at the moment,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Bank NV in Singapore. “It does seem that these attacks are picking up in frequency, so the market may need to price in some risk premium.”Brent’s prompt timespread at 68 cents a barrel in backwardation, a bullish market structure where the front-month contract trades higher than later shipments. It averaged about 58 cents last week.Bullish Chinese export data and the outlook for U.S. stimulus also supported oil and other markets in Asia. President Joe Biden is on the cusp of his first legislative win with the House ready to give passage to his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan, the second-biggest economic stimulus in American historyFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for U.S. students accused of killing policeman

    An Italian prosecutor on Saturday demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges after a policeman was killed following a botched drugs sale in Rome. Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in the early hours of July 26, 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer. Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.

  • The COVID/Brexit cocktail: UK lost market share in U.S., Germany and China - report

    The United Kingdom lost market share in the United States, Germany and China during the COVID-19 pandemic due to global trade chaos, Brexit and poor productivity, according to new research published on Monday. The United Kingdom performed particularly badly due to a long-term stagnation in productivity growth, according to the report by Aston University’s Lloyd’s Banking Group Centre for Business Prosperity.

  • Gov. Whitmer on N.Y. Gov. Cuomo allegations: If true, 'I think we have to take action'

    Whitmer said an independent and thorough investigation is needed into Cuomo's conduct and he must be held accountable if allegations are true.

  • Venezuela to introduce 1-million-bolivar bill as inflation persists

    Venezuela's central bank said on Friday that it would introduce a banknote worth 1 million bolivars beginning next week, as years of incessant hyperinflation continue to batter the value of the crisis-stricken South American country's currency. The new banknote will be worth just 52 U.S. cents at the current official exchange rate. Interannual inflation was running at 2,665% as of January, according to the central bank.