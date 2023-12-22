Mayor Theaker feted at reception honoring his 12 years of service

Few could argue that Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker had left the city in better shape than he found it.

"When I first came in, we were in fiscal emergency. You sat down and met with the state once a week for awhile," he recalled. "They told you, 'This is what you can do. This is how you can spend your money.' That was a real hardship."

Theaker talked about his 12 years in office during a reception in his honor Wednesday in the municipal building's ninth-floor conference room.

Within two years of his taking office, the city was out of fiscal emergency. Theaker credited Finance Director Linn Steward and others with that accomplishment and more.

Mayor Tim Theaker accepted well wishes from friends and colleagues Wednesday afternoon during his retirement party. Theaker served twelve years as Mansfield's mayor.

"You've got to have great people around you and working for you," the mayor said.

Theaker is leaving office because of term limits. Jodie Perry was elected in November as mayor starting the first of the year.

As he reflected on his tenure, Theaker pointed to improvements to Main Street, development around Lahm Regional Airport and changing Diamond and Mulberry streets to two-way traffic as some milestones.

Mansfield City Council recognized Theaker at its meeting Tuesday. He suddenly realized his term was ending.

Theaker recalls moment he realized his tenure was ending

"I kind of walked out of council and thought, 'Gee, that's it. There isn't anymore,''' Theaker said.

As the mayor was talking to the media, Mark Abrams, superintendent of the parks and recreation department, arrived with a gift.

"As long as it's not over 50 bucks, I can accept it," Theaker joked.

Dave Remy, currently filling the roles of safety services director and public works director, has been Theaker's right-hand man during the last 12 years.

"It's been great," Remy said of working with Theaker. "I appreciate him taking me on 12 years ago and taking my advice."

Asked to reveal something about the mayor that people might not know, Remy said Theaker is a "good family man."

Theaker said he looks forward to spending time with his wife and family. He has two adult daughters and five grandchildren, who are between the ages of 4 months and 7 years. Those families live in Colorado Springs and Chicago.

Theaker noted he was born and raised in Mansfield and never really left. His background before running for office was in computers. He added there is a big difference between the public and private sectors.

Incoming Mayor Jodie Perry says Theaker has helped with transition

Perry said she worked closely with the mayor during her tenure running Richland Area Chamber and Commerce, including monthly meetings.

"I have had kind of a behind-the-scenes view of the city for years now," Perry said. "I really enjoyed working with him."

Perry said Theaker has helped her with the transition, even inviting her to sit in on staff meetings.

Perhaps no one has worked with Theaker more closely than Marlene Skowronski, who has been the secretary for four mayors.

"I would say he was pretty easy to work for. He was not demanding," she said. "He's had a very unique style. In his own quiet way, he got things done."

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X (formerly Twitter): @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield Mayor Theaker recognized for serving three terms