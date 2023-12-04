Mayor Tishaura Jones helping develop regional crime strategy today
ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura Jones will join other Missouri officials, law enforcement, business owners, and violence reduction experts to develop a regional crime strategy Monday.
Jones says while the city of St. Louis has had a 20% decrease in homicides this year, more needs to be done.
This is the second St. Louis crime summit this year.
