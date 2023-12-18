Mayor Tishaura Jones signing senior tax freeze bill today

TechCrunch

Autonomous vehicle company May Mobility has launched its first driverless on-demand microtransit service on public roads in Sun City, Arizona in partnership with transit tech company Via. The milestone is in line with May Mobility's goal of launching rider-only operations by 2023. It also signals that the gentle onramp approach to commercializing autonomy could be working for the startup. Sun City is a planned community for "active, retired adults."