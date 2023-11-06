Mayor Tishaura Jones signing short-term rental bills today
Regulating short-term rentals is back on St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones plans Monday as she signs two bills.
Regulating short-term rentals is back on St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones plans Monday as she signs two bills.
It's a massive earnings week, and we expect to see a massive wave of new data on the performance of public tech companies. The recent crypto rally is helping bolster spot trading results, which is good news for Coinbase ahead of its own Q3 report.
The Buffalo Bills safety will be inactive when the team plays in Cincinnati against the Bengals.
Confidence that the Fed is done with rate hikes is still encouraging investors into stocks.
Sporting Kansas City, the Western Conference's No. 8 seed, toppled St. Louis City and reinforced the irrelevance of the MLS regular season.
Researchers at Duke University released a study on Monday tracking what measures data brokers have in place to prevent unidentified or potentially malign actors from buying personal data on members of the military.
Wall Street strategists and analysts have struggled to get recent market moves right. And there's no problem with that.
UK femcare-turned-gynaecological-health startup, Daye, has expanded its tampon-based home screening service to add STI testing. The startup is billing this "non-invasive screening" service for sexually transmitted infections as a "world first". The "STI Diagnostic Tampon" service uses Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing tech to detect the presence of pathogens.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down five things that matter for fantasy football and five more that fantasy managers should not worry about.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to this weekend’s biggest football games as well as the biggest story in college football: what to do with Michigan in the case of their ever-evolving sign-stealing scandal.
From DMCA takedowns to Content ID filters, record labels continue to crack down on online music sharing.
A attempt last decade by President Obama to reform the retirement advice industry was struck down in court. Will President Biden's new push meet the same fate?
An AI chatbot from Elon Musk's xAI will be released to X Premium+ subscribers once it's out of beta, the CEO tweeted. He also shared screenshots of conversations with the AI, and said it is designed to have humorous responses and has access to real-time information from X.
Arizona and USC are the only two Pac-12 teams that will start the season ranked this fall.
Roughly 53,000 US home purchase agreements fell through in September, according to Redfin, equal to 16.3% of homes that went under contract that month.
Democratic mayors say they have tried to be welcoming to migrants from Venezuela and elsewhere, but city resources are being depleted.
Lucid is selling several of its electric vehicle models at a discount until November 30.
"Before Julia Roberts, before Sandra Bullock... Meg Ryan was the person who set the standard," says one film historian of the actress's unrivaled role in the rom-com boom of the 1990s.
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that.
Like founder breakups: You don’t go into a relationship thinking it’s going to end, but that doesn’t mean co-founders shouldn’t have a plan for going their separate ways if they need to. It’s also a good idea to create a succession plan.
Marquette, UConn and Creighton are all starting the season as top-10 teams in the country this fall.