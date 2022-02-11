Mayor, top cop, state’s attorney appear jointly again to announce an arrest, this time connected to 2021 shootout in Austin neighborhood

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with weapons offenses connected to an Austin shootout Thursday afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown and State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced.

Thomas Dean was arrested in the 2800 block of West Monroe Street, Brown said. He is facing three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The press conference was the second time in recent weeks the trio has appeared together for an arrest announcement as Chicago continues to struggle with crime.

At the news conference, Foxx, Brown and Lightfoot notably thanked each other for their work on the shootout case, which had provoked a public fight between the mayor and Foxx.

In October, Foxx’s office initially declined to press charges in the case for lack of sufficient evidence. That led to a series of dueling news conferences between City Hall and the county’s top prosecutor, which started after Lightfoot said she was concerned by a decision by Foxx’s office not to bring charges.

Lightfoot ripped Foxx’s office over the decision, saying there was enough evidence to bring a case and that the decision not to charge the men involved would lead to “chaos.”

In response, Foxx called a rare news conference to rebut Lightfoot. At one point, Foxx said Lightfoot’s comments were a stunt akin to former Mayor Jane Byrne’s 1981 decision to move into the Cabrini-Green housing project.

Foxx acknowledged Thursday that “oftentimes the speed in which we are able to bring justice feels painful,” but that the charges announced Thursday were an example of what can happen when the system “works through collaboration.”

“Sometimes the difficulty of this job is the information isn’t as fast as you need it,” Foxx said, acknowledging that she understood the mayor’s “passion” when she learned prosecutors had not filed charges immediately but she is obligated only to bring charges when the evidence supports them.

“I recognize the sexiness of a conversation about leaders combating one another (but) there was nothing sexy about what happened here,” Foxx said. “People live in neighborhoods that have been devastated by violence and the last thing people want to hear about is their leaders fighting.”

Dean is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday. Foxx said more charges could be filed in connection with the shootout; a search warrant was approved for another suspect.

“We are going to look at all the evidence and bring charges where appropriate,” she said. “Again, it’s an ongoing collaborative effort.”

The shootout occurred Oct. 1 in the North Austin neighborhood. Brown said it started when people inside two vehicles started shooting at a resident on the block and then people inside a house on the block returned fired. Two were injured and one person — Devalin Addison, 32 — was killed at the scene.

Dean was one of those injured and dropped off at a hospital after the shooting, Brown said.

Firearms were recovered from one of the vehicles, and DNA evidence linked Dean to one of the guns, Brown said.

“I can only imagine the trauma to the hearts and minds of residents up and down the block that day as they took cover in their own homes. Our homes are supposed to be safe places. Places of refugee, peace, not fear and violence,” Brown said. “There was no rhyme or reason for a gunfight in broad daylight, and every resident deserves better.”

Lightfoot praised the police investigation and said she stands with the state’s attorney “in our shared mission to make all of our neighborhoods safe.”

“I think the simple message today is accountability,” Lightfoot said. “To the criminals who think they can shoot up neighborhoods ... we will be relentless in holding you accountable.”

Cook County court records show that arrest warrants were issued this week for Dean and another man, also 20, but neither warrant accuses them of shooting a handgun or being involved in a fatality.

Dean’s warrant shows that around the time and location of the shootout, he was in a car with two Glock handguns and a “mini” automatic weapon, according to court records.

Records also show that Dean was arrested and charged with gun possession in December; he allegedly dropped a loaded Glock while running from police who approached him. His arrest report in that case notes that he was identified as someone who participated in Addison’s fatal shooting but any charges besides the gun possession would be marked as a “continuing investigation” by a Felony Review prosecutor. He was given a $100,000 bond and paid the necessary $10,000 to bail out of jail pretrial, records show.

The other man, meanwhile, is accused of driving a stolen 2015 Dodge Charger that crashed near the time and location of the shootout. He allegedly got out and ran, and later told police in a video-recorded interview that he drove the Charger and caused the crash, according to court records.

