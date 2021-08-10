Mayor of War fined $460 after two charges, including DUI, dropped

Aug. 10—WAR — The mayor of War was fined a total of $460.50, including court costs, after pleading guilty to two of four charges in Fayette County with the other two charges dismissed.

Robert Beavers, 67, was arrested in May in the Mount Hope area of Fayette County and charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), driving under the influence, prohibited use of a communications device while driving and approaching authorized emergency vehicles.

The charges came the weekend before municipal elections and he was seeking reelection. Beavers was reelected by a wide margin.

According to the Fayette County Magistrate Court, Beavers pled guilty to possession and not yielding to approaching emergency vehicle.

The DUI and use of a communications device while driving charges were dropped.

Beavers was fined $100 for the possession charge, $10 for the yielding charge and $175.25 for court costs for each of those two charges, for a total of $460.50.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper A.E. Roberts, with the Gauley Bridge detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Roberts was on a traffic stop with a Fayette County deputy when a black Ford Mustang failed to move over for the emergency lights.

Roberts said in his complaint that Beavers admitted he failed to yield to the stopped emergency vehicles and said "he wasn't paying attention due to the fact that he was talking on the phone with no hands free device activated."

According to the complaint, the officer also smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Beavers admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day and apologized to officers for not admitting he had some "hidden on his person" when he was first pulled over.

Beavers was then given several standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed, Roberts said in his complaint.

