Mayor and wife donate half million dollars to parks bond projects
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Yahoo Finance goes one-on-one with San Francisco Mayor London Breed as her city hosts Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference.
With a three-year pause set to end next month, experts are divided on whether the economy resuming loan payments will hamper growth or put the economy back on a more sustainable trajectory.
If anything, the era of NIL and the transfer portal is leveling the playing field at the top of college football.
Here’s what we know to date about what Hunter Biden did, what Republicans are alleging and what proof there is for the GOP’s claims.
This shift in consumer spending to the "experience economy" and away from spending on goods is part of a larger trend.
Here's the newest way to show off your fresh manicure. The post New York City nail tech shows trendy hack to take pictures of your nails appeared first on In The Know.
"How to make grocery store roses look profesh."
"'You want your makeup done? Oh, 150. Oh, wait, you’re a bride? 800!'"
Amazon Prime video is coming to certain vehicles that are equipped with Google built-in, including the all-electric Polestar 2 and eventually the Volvo EX90 — the latest example of streaming video services making its way into cars, trucks and SUVs. The new in-car app availability, along with several other features from Google's Android for Cars team, was announced Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show. Amazon Prime video, which is available via the Google Play Store app within the Polestar 2 and other select models, can only be accessed when a vehicle is parked.
SMU is headed for greener pastures in the ACC. How it all happened is a Texas-sized story filled with billionaires and big decisions.
New and used car prices continue to moderate, according to the latest government inflation data released Wednesday morning. But gas prices rose over 10%.
Binalyze, a London-based startup building a toolset for digital forensics and incident response, this week announced that it raised $19 million in a Series A round led by Molten Ventures with participation from Cisco Investments, Citibank Ventures and Deutsche Bank Ventures. Founder and CEO Emre Tinaztepe says that the tranche, which brings Binalyze's total raised to $30.5 million, will be put toward -- in his own words -- "reacting to market conditions effectively" and "continuing to rapidly scale." "The mission was -- and still is -- to disrupt and innovate the digital forensics industry to make forensics accessible to a broader set of use cases," Tinaztepe told TechCrunch in an email interview.
"Artists are here to disturb the peace," the pop star proudly tweeted, as the cola company, which effectively tried to cancel her in 1989, surprisingly resurrected her iconic ad.
Gauff's defeat of Sabalenka was the most-watched women's singles final ESPN has ever aired.
Drivers with vehicles equipped with Google's Android Auto — which is expected to reach 200 million by the end of year — can now use Zoom and WebEx by Cisco for audio-only conference calls. The two apps launched Tuesday, Google said in a blog post that coincided with the Detroit Auto Show. WebEx by Cisco is launching in beta with a full rollout occurring in the coming weeks, the company said.
Kolors, a Mexico City-based startup that connects intercity bus riders with bus drivers, is acquiring B2B van pooling provider Urbvan for $12 million cash, the company shared Wednesday. Kolors CEO and co-founder Rodrigo Martínez has said his service is like "if Uber and Southwest Airlines had a baby." The startup partners with small and medium-sized bus operators that are already running scheduled services, thus maintaining an asset-light business model.
Bluesky, one of the most notable alternatives to the platform formerly known as Twitter, has just hit a million users.
Telegram, the popular chat app with 800 million monthly active users, is getting a self-custodial crypto wallet. The move is set to solidify its presence in the vibrant crypto community that has emerged from its chat platform and can potentially help drive the masses into the crypto space. Telegram and TON Foundation jointly announced the new self-custodial wallet, called TON Space, on Wednesday at Singapore's Token2049 crypto conference, which boasts more than 10,000 attendees.