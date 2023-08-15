Mayoral candidate convicted in 1992 prostitution ring: 'I regret it all'

A political candidate convicted in connection to a prostitution ring 30 years ago says he wants a second chance.

Walter James Hart Jr. was convicted in 1992 by a jury of transporting a minor for the purposes of prostitution, according to a document filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals. He was sentenced to just over four years in prison. Later that year, Hart was named in two-counts of a 26-count indictment which alleged that he and three others recruited and at times kidnapped young women for the purpose of prostitution, according to the same document. He pleaded guilty to one of those charges and, on Aug. 19, 1993, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Hart, who was convicted in Detroit, Michigan, reported his convictions to the Gaston County Board of Elections when he filed to run for Gastonia's mayor, and in an interview, he was transparent about his history.

He said he was part of a multi-million dollar prostitution ring in Michigan for two years while in his early 20s, something that he started after he began going to strip clubs and met another man who was a "pimp." He also said that some of the allegations against him were false, and that although he became a pimp himself, he did not personally kidnap women. He said he did not know that the minor involved was under the age of 18, and that he met her at a "topless bar."

"You're talking about a young man that grew up in Detroit, Michigan, a very hard city to grow up in. Most people don't make it out alive. Most people ended up doing life in prison and stuff like that," he said. "I did have a spiritual background... I believed in God, and I backslid by being around the wrong folks... I regret all of it."

He said that he was motivated by greed, and that he was not the leader of the ring.

"I was in my 20s going to topless bars, like some men still do now, and I'm not justifying it. You know, it was wrong. I regret that it happened," he said.

Hart, now 55, said he is a different man than when he was young.

"The fact of the matter is, I believe in helping folks and, you know, people change. People don't stay the same. Mentally, I can't even remember some of the things that happened 30 years ago," he said.

Still, he said that he has struggled to overcome the stigma of his convictions, as many judge him on the 30-year-old crimes, not his accomplishments since his release from prison.

"I've been the president of a nonprofit for 22 years. You know, a public figure in that aspect, all over the news," he said.

A Republican, Hart has been a municipal candidate twice before, in 2005 and 2009, when he tried to get elected to the city council in Detroit. Hart moved from Detroit to Gastonia in 2020, and he now lives on family property in southeastern Gastonia.

Hart is the founder of Canine Companions LTD, a nonprofit that trains service dogs for veterans who have PTSD, as well as children who have autism. He operates the nonprofit primarily in California and Arizona.

He said that he has trained dogs since he was in college, and he continued the business after spending almost seven years in federal prison. He decided to run for mayor after speaking to the current mayor about trying to get help with his nonprofit. The conversation, he said, didn't lead to anything, and he became frustrated.

As mayor, he said he wants to create a program for people like him, who have been involved in the criminal justice system. He said he already has been working to teach people on probation to train dogs as part of his nonprofit. He has also spoken publicly about his personal history.

"One thing about me, you're gonna get transparency all the way. All the way. Somebody that's been through what I've been through, you're gonna get it real," he said.

"I feel that we need to help folks that have been in trouble. We need a second chance. We need the public to give us a second chance," he added. "I'm an example of that: you can make a change, and you can change your life and you can be a different person."

According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, a candidate’s prior felony conviction does not preclude holding elective office if the candidate’s rights of citizenship have been restored, unless they are running for sheriff.

