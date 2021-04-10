Mayoral candidate Swanson found guilty of 'physical control'

The Lima News, Ohio
·2 min read

Apr. 10—LIMA — One of the candidates to become Lima's next mayor who was charged with driving while intoxicated was found guilty of a reduced charge Friday.

Autumn Swanson, 41, of Lima, was found guilty of the reduced charge of having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. She must pay a $250 fine and court costs. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all suspended as long as she completed a driver intervention program and she had no further OVI or alcohol-related offenses in the next two years.

A charge of failure to maintain reasonable control was dismissed at the prosecutor's request.

"From the start of this incident I have been adamant that this was never alcohol related," Swanson said via email Friday night. "As a candidate for mayor I don't have the bandwidth to deal with a court fight and a campaign to bring Lima into the 21st century."

Swanson was originally charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a February incident. Her car had become stuck in the snow around 1 a.m. Feb. 21, and an Allen County Sheriff's Office deputy found her in the vehicle.

Physical control means someone's in the driver's position in the vehicle and has possession of the ignition device, but the vehicle isn't moving.

At her arrest, Swanson refused to take a sobriety test. That is an automatic one-year drivers' license suspension. Her campaign issued a statement that Swanson simply pulled off the side of the road to use her phone, at which time her vehicle became stuck in the snow.

In December 2018, she was arrested on an intoxication charge, pleaded no contest, was found guilty and had to pay a fine and court costs amounting to $148.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

Recommended Stories

  • 6 shot in gang-related Fort Worth shooting, including innocent bystanders, police say

    One of the victims was in a car and another was in a house. One person was critically injured and five suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

  • A disgruntled ex-employee left a trail of destruction in a Walmart store when he drove his car through the front doors and up the aisles

    Lacy Cordell Gentry caused "substantial damage" to merchandise after he crashed his car into a Walmart store, Concord Police Department said.

  • Police Say Antifa Activist Likely Shot at Officers. His Gun Suggests Otherwise.

    SEATTLE — When a U.S. Marshals task force killed a self-described antifa activist in Washington state in September, the Trump administration applauded the removal of a “violent agitator” who was suspected of murder. Last week, local investigators concluded a monthslong homicide inquiry with the announcement that the activist, Michael Reinoehl, had most likely fired at authorities first, effectively justifying the shooting. But a review of investigation documents obtained by The New York Times suggests that investigators for the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office discounted key pieces of contradicting evidence that indicate Reinoehl may never have fired or pointed a gun. While investigators found a spent bullet casing in the back seat of Reinoehl’s car and pointed to that as evidence he probably fired his weapon, the handgun they recovered from Reinoehl had a full clip, according to multiple photos compiled by Thurston County authorities showing Reinoehl’s handgun. The gun was found in his pocket. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The federally organized task force, made up primarily of local law enforcement officers from Washington, had been seeking to arrest Reinoehl for the Aug. 29 shooting death of a supporter of the far-right group Patriot Prayer during the summer’s raucous street protests over race and policing. The arrest operation quickly erupted into gunfire, and Reinoehl died in the street near his car in a residential neighborhood in Lacey, Washington. The sheriff’s office in Thurston County, where the shooting occurred, was not part of the task force. In announcing its conclusions, the sheriff’s office wrote that “witness statements indicate there was an exchange of gunfire, which was initiated by Reinoehl from inside his vehicle.” A spokesman, Lt. Cameron Simper, said that while investigators could not conclude for certainty that Reinoehl had fired his weapon, he said it was “highly likely.” But one of the witnesses that Thurston County investigators relied on to reach their conclusion that Reinoehl had fired his gun was an 8-year-old boy. His father, Garrett Louis, who had rushed to his son’s side during the shooting, has consistently said he believed that officers opened fire first without shouting any warnings. Of the two other witnesses whom investigators cited to support the conclusion that Reinoehl fired his gun, one did not see it happen and the other was not sure. Fred Langer, a lawyer representing Reinoehl’s family, said the law enforcement conclusions defy common sense. “They are covering for themselves,” Langer said. “The physical evidence doesn’t support what they are saying.” Reinoehl had been a consistent fixture at racial justice protests in Portland, Oregon, last summer, carrying a gun as a volunteer security officer among the protesters and writing online that the protests were part of a war with the potential to “fix everything.” On Aug. 29, when a caravan of Trump supporters drove into downtown Portland, clashing with left-wing activists, Reinoehl was on the streets. Video footage shot by bystanders appears to show that Reinoehl approached Aaron Danielson, the Patriot Prayer supporter, as Danielson walked through the area with a can of bear repellent and an expandable baton. Reinoehl appears to have shot Danielson, killing him, before running into the night. He later claimed in an interview with Vice News that he had fired in self-defense. Five days after the shooting, Portland police issued a warrant for Reinoehl’s arrest on suspicion of murder. The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, whose local law enforcement officers were deputized as federal marshals, traced Reinoehl’s path up to Washington state and prepared a plan to take him into custody. The investigation by Thurston County investigators that was obtained by The Times provided key new details, including witness statements, from their monthslong inquiry into the events preceding Reinoehl’s death. Officers believed that Reinoehl had a .380-caliber handgun, an AR-style rifle and a shotgun, according to the accounts they gave to investigators. They said they had received information — apparently from an informant — that Reinoehl had said he would not be taken alive. Officers described their concern that Reinoehl was associated with “antifa,” the loose network of activists who have mobilized to confront far-right groups and protest law enforcement violence. On Sept. 3, the officers took up surveillance positions near the apartment where Reinoehl was staying, according to their statements. Once on the scene, their chosen radio frequency only worked for some officers, leaving others unable to communicate. Just before 7 p.m., the team watched as Reinoehl exited the apartment and headed toward his vehicle. Sgt. Erik Clarkson of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, a senior officer on the scene, told the others “to let him drive if no one was close enough to interdict him,” but his command was not heard as a result of the radio problem, according to his statement. Officer Michael Merrill of the Lakewood Police Department decided to move in and gunned his Ford Escape toward Reinoehl’s parked Volkswagen Jetta. No video has emerged to show what transpired next, and a murky mix of sometimes contradictory information has been used to explain it. None of the officers wore a body camera, nor were cameras mounted on their vehicles. One of the officers on the scene, a deputy U.S. marshal named Ryan Kimmel who did not fire his weapon, declined to provide a statement during the investigation. James Oleole, a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy in the passenger seat of Merrill’s Ford Escape, said that as law enforcement vehicles pulled up and officers announced themselves, Reinoehl was in the driver’s seat of his Jetta and made moves with his arms “consistent with the moves that someone makes when they are attempting to grab a gun they have on their person.” Although he did not see a gun, Oleole said, he began firing his AR-15 rifle through his own windshield at Reinoehl. Merrill, thinking the glass shards from the windshield meant he was under fire, exited the Ford Escape, saw what he believed was Reinoehl reaching for a gun and also opened fire. A third officer, also from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, had followed the others in an SUV and blocked Reinoehl’s Jetta from an angle. Also believing that Reinoehl was reaching for a gun, he opened fire with his 9 mm handgun. As the officers unleashed a hail of bullets, a total of 40 in all, Reinoehl exited the Jetta and ran for cover behind a truck parked behind him. The three officers reported that he was continuously reaching around his waistband or pocket. A Washington state Department of Corrections officer, who had arrived in a third vehicle, saw Reinoehl round the rear of the truck and begin to pull “a small dark item” from his pocket. That officer also fired, and Reinoehl fell. Although no officer said Reinoehl shot at them, and only one described him raising something that might have been a gun, investigators concluded that Reinoehl had most likely fired a shot — pointing to a spent shell casing they found in the back seat of the Jetta that matched the .380-caliber handgun found in his pocket. Investigators never found a bullet matching it amid the dozens sprayed around the scene, and all of the gunshots that pierced the Jetta’s front windshield were determined to be incoming rounds fired by officers. Simper of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said it was possible that Reinoehl fired through an open passenger-side window. The final report also does not address that the handgun’s six-round clip was still full when officers recovered it. Simper said it was possible that Reinoehl had loaded an extra round in the chamber before firing and that the gun had malfunctioned and failed to load a round from the clip after he took a shot. To reach their conclusion that Reinoehl fired his gun, investigators also cited the accounts of three witnesses. One of them, Chad Smith, had initially told journalists that he saw Reinoehl shooting at officers but later said he did not see Reinoehl shooting. He reported to investigators that he believed that Reinoehl shot first because the first shot he heard sounded less powerful than later ones. Another witness told investigators he believed there was an exchange of gunfire. The man, who asked not to be identified publicly, said in an interview Friday that he could not be sure Reinoehl had fired a weapon. Louis’ 8-year-old son told officers that Reinoehl was shooting at the agents. But when asked what kind of gun Reinoehl fired, he described it as “big” and “two-handed,” a description that did not match Reinoehl’s pocket-size handgun. Louis said that his children were taught that police officers were “heroes” but that the investigator who interviewed his son had phrased his questions in a way that prompted the boy to say that Reinoehl had fired his weapon. “He initially told me for the first 24 hours that he didn’t know that guy had a weapon,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Jessica Alba's Honest Company is filing for an IPO after selling $189 million worth of diapers and wipes in 2020

    Jessica Alba's consumer goods business Honest Company filed for an IPO on Friday with plans to sell shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HNST."

  • Turkey says it was following EU protocol when it left the bloc's female leader standing at a meeting

    Video showed President Erdoğan and European Council President Michel settling in chairs while Ursula von der Leyen was left standing.

  • Fed's Powell: US nears full reopening to 'different economy'

    The U.S. economy, boosted by quickening vaccinations and signs of rapid hiring, is headed toward a strong recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday. “There are a number of factors that are coming together to support a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy," Powell said during the virtual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. “It’s important to remember we’re not going back to the same economy,” Powell said.

  • The BBC was accused of broadcasting too much TV coverage of Prince Philip's death so it set up a complaints page for annoyed viewers

    The broadcaster cleared its entire program schedule up to 6 p.m in order to focus its coverage around Prince Philip's death, which left some viewers frustrated and confused.

  • Bill Gates backs project to 'dim the sun'

    'Apocalypse Never' author Michael Shellenberger calls idea 'terrible' on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • EXPLAINER: What is behind the latest unrest in N Ireland?

    Young people have hurled bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs at police and set hijacked cars and a bus on fire during a week of violence on the streets of Northern Ireland. A 1998 peace deal ended large-scale violence but did not resolve Northern Ireland’s deep-rooted tensions. WHY IS NORTHERN IRELAND A CONTESTED LAND?

  • Column: Payback for Elder, but he'll never be paid in full

    Lee Elder was 40 years old when he made history as the first Black player to tee it up at the Masters, after so many prime years had already been stolen from him by the scourge of racism. When Augusta National finally extended him the long-overdue honor of serving as an honorary starter, Elder's fragile, 86-year-old body wouldn’t allow him to take even a single swing alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Sitting in a chair at the first tee, an oxygen tube running beneath his nose, Elder listened intently to a glowing introduction by club chairman Fred Ridley before struggling to get his feet Thursday morning.

  • Masters betting guide: Top value picks for victory at Augusta National

    The 2021 Masters is underway and there are several golfers who have a good chance at winning while providing plenty of betting value.

  • Smith scores 2 as Golden Knights beat Coyotes 7-4

    Reilly Smith scored twice to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 7-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Jonathan Marchessault, William Carrier, Keegan Kolesar, Chandler Stephenson, and Max Pacioretty also scored for the Golden Knights, while Robin Lehner made 22 saves.

  • Predators' injury list grows longer with Forsberg on IR

    The Nashville Predators placed forward Filip Forsberg on injured reserve Friday in just one of their updates on an injury list that keeps growing longer. The Predators also said rookie forward Eeli Tolvanen (lower body injury) and defenseman Dante Fabbro (upper body injury) now are week to week. Right wing Mathieu Olivier will miss four to six weeks with a lower body injury after being hurt in the second period of Thursday night's 7-1 win over Detroit.

  • Video shows Virginia cops holding a Black Army officer in uniform at gunpoint and pepper-spraying him during a traffic stop

    Caron Nazario, a Black Army lieutenant in the Medical Corp, is suing Virginia police officers for assaulting him in December.

  • 'Justice League' writer Joss Whedon is facing a slew of allegations from A-list actors. Here's a timeline of the controversy.

    The creator of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and director of "The Avengers" has been accused by actors of inappropriate behavior on set.

  • Johnson & Johnson had a very bad week - but fears of negative reactions and blood clots are likely overblown

    Three vaccination sites reported clusters of minor adverse reactions among people who got the Johnson & Johnson shot.

  • MyPillow's products have disappeared from Costco's site - but the company won't say whether it's cut ties with Mike Lindell's brand

    An employee said no MyPillow items seemed to be in stock at any of Costco's NYC stores either.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • Former Rep. Katie Hill says it's 'gross' to think that Matt Gaetz defended her to possibly cover up for 'his own indiscretions'

    "Clearly I have a history of trusting men that I shouldn't," Hill, who is a victim of revenge porn, said during an interview with CNN.