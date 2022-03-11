Mayoral control of New York City schools not expected in state Legislature's one-house budget resolutions

ALBANY, N.Y. — The issue of whether to grant New York City Mayor Eric Adams extended control over the nation’s largest school system is poised to be left out of the Assembly and Senate’s one-house budget resolutions, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told POLITICO.

The exclusion, expected to not be included in the resolutions to be released in the coming days, is an immediate blow to the new mayor’s agenda in Albany despite support from Gov. Kathy Hochul, who sought to grant Adams a four-year extension that would have run through the entirety of his first term in City Hall in her budget proposal in January.

But lawmakers have publicly been divided on the issue, and some have indicated they are leery of including it in the state budget without more time to review the matter.

One source familiar with the matter didn’t rule out that mayoral control could still be part of final budget negotiations with the governor for the fiscal year that starts April 1, but that it would not be included in one-house budget resolutions, which set out the Democratic-controlled Legislature's agenda before budget talks start in earnest.

While mayoral control is traditionally not pushed for in one-house resolutions, it has also been kicked out of budget talks over the years and left to debate independently during the remainder of the legislative session, which runs through early June. The current version is set to expire on June 30.

Adams implored state leaders to not kick the measure out of the budget after POLITICO first reported the development earlier Friday, saying extending mayoral control would give students certainty over the management of their schools.

“Given its vital importance to the nearly one million students in our education system and the fact that parents right now do not know who will be responsible for their schools in mere months, it would be disappointing for mayoral accountability to be omitted from the budget,” Adams said in a statement Friday afternoon.

“We have a long way to go before a final budget is approved and our broad coalition will continue to wage this fight on behalf of our city’s children.”

Hochul's office suggested that budget negotiations are continuing.

“Governor Hochul’s executive budget includes bold initiatives to embrace this once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in our future, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Legislature to finalize a budget that serves all New Yorkers,” Hochul spokesperson Hazel Crampton-Hays said in a statement.

The issue of New York’s school governance system has plagued city and state politics ever since mayoral control of city schools came to be under former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who sought to improve the city school system by taking authority from the troubled local school board.

Adams has in recent days ramped up his push to keep intact mayoral control over city schools, which he supported on the campaign trail while maintaining that he would push to better engage various parties. From his alma mater in Bayside, Queens, Adams pitched mayoral control this week as a necessary tool in helming schools toward stability amid the disruptive tides of the coronavirus pandemic.

In March 2019, the Legislature approved a three-year extension under Adams’ predecessor, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, that will expire months into Adams’ first term. The bill included changes like increased parental involvement in Community Education Councils and more local representation on the Panel for Educational Policy, the Department of Education’s governing body.

But state lawmakers and parent leaders have said they are seeking more changes, including more parents chosen by communities on PEP, changing elections for Community Education Councils and giving the comptroller's office power within PEP.

At a recent legislative hearing on the issue, State Sen. John Liu (D-Queens) said some questioned mayoral control’s place in the budget, given that it “does not actually have a fiscal impact.”

There has also been questions about whether Adams should get a full four years of mayoral control or a shorter stretch.

The head of the city’s principals union has called for a review of mayoral control by an independent organization as well as a task force and the addition of a Council Member and Community Education Council member to PEP. Michael Mulgrew, who heads the city’s teachers union, said he supports mayoral control but with changes and fixed terms for PEP members.

When asked about changes to PEP, Adams said it would reduce “the power of mayoral accountability.” He also said they may get “mayoral accountability,” but wondered what version of it they will receive.

“That's the question,” he said during the press conference in Bayside on Tuesday. “If we don't get this done now, what is the version that we're going to get? As some state, turn over the power, the PEP to … parents. Some state that every year come back. What version are we going to get?”

Joseph Spector contributed to this report.