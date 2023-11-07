Mayoral elections in Warren, Westland, could temporarily change dynamic in Michigan House

State Rep. Lori Stone, D-Warren, poses with her campaign sign as she knocks on voters doors to ask for their support for her mayoral bid on June 12, 2023. At left, Rep. Kevin Coleman of the 15th District with one of the many campaign signs in Westland on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

While 2023 is an "off year" for legislative races in Michigan, the balance of power in the Michigan House of Representatives could be decided Tuesday, at least for a few months.

That's because two Democratic members — Reps. Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, and Lori Stone, D-Warren, are both running in the mayoral elections in their respective cities. While Democrats have enjoyed a slim, 56-54 majority in the House this year, if both Coleman and Stone were to win, there would be an even split among Democrats and Republicans in the chamber.

If either or both Coleman and Stone were to win their races Tuesday, they would be sworn into office soon after and vacate their seats. It would then be up to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to call a special election to fill the vacant seats. Michigan law doesn't set a deadline to hold this special election, but the expectation is that Whitmer would move quickly. The Secretary of State's office previously estimated it will take approximately 120 days to hold a special election if there's a vacancy in a state representative's seat.

Due to the narrow majority, Democrats have had to keep a unified caucus to pass many of their major policy aims this year — bills to widen background checks on firearm sales, establish "red flag" laws for guns, expand abortion access, and codify ambitious clean energy goals have all passed along party-line votes in the House. It's the first time Democrats have had control of the House, Senate and governor's office in Michigan in decades, allowing lawmakers to pass a slew of policy aims.

With many major policy goals out of the way, it stands to reason that Democrats in Michigan could weather an even split in the House, especially given the likelihood that the Legislature adjourns early this year. And if only one of Coleman or Stone were successful, Democrats would still hold a 55-54 majority in the House.

Even with a 54-54 split, House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, would continue to serve as speaker with Democrats chairing committees and deciding which bills come to the floor for a vote. (The House rules only allow a new speaker election to be called in the event of a 55-55 split.)

In Westland's mayoral race, Coleman will face interim Westland Mayor Mike Londeau. Stone will face former city councilman George Dimas for Warren's mayor seat. The winner in that race will replace longtime Mayor Jim Fouts, who is term-limited. Fouts has attempted to run for the office again, but a U.S. District judge dismissed his civil rights lawsuit asking for a special election. Fouts has appealed the dismissal, but the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit declined to fast-track his appeal before Tuesday's election.

Free Press staff writer Clara Hendrickson contributed to this article. Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

