Mayoral roles differ widely among Columbus-area suburbs; new appointments bring diversity

Following an election, cities typically use the first couple of weeks in January to organize their government and select leaders, including mayor.

Unlike the strong-mayor form of government in larger cities like Columbus, Gahanna, Grove City and Whitehall, mayors in most cities are largely ceremonial, have fulltime jobs elsewhere. Depending on the city, they can either be elected or chosen by fellow council members.

Following a swearing-in ceremony, they preside over meetings, attend formal functions like ribbon cuttings and even perform weddings. Leadership may include appointing committee members. But they don't act as the city's CEO, like the big city mayors or professional city managers.

The Ohio Mayors Alliance, which represents chief executive and principal political leaders of the state's largest cities, provides support for both titles.

Keary McCarthy, the organization's executive director, notes: "As far as strong mayor versus city management form of government, 22 of our 31 (largest) cities have strong mayor form of government, while 9 have city managers." Dublin, with about 50,000 residents, is the only alliance member in Franklin County with a ceremonial mayor.

A few examples of mayors from higher-profile Columbus suburbs follow.

Chris Amorose Groomes returns as Dublin mayor after two-year absence

Newly sworn-in Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes was Dublin mayor from 2020 to 2022 and vice mayor from 2018 to 2020. A life-long Dublin resident, she owns Amorose Landscape Service.

Dublin Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes, left, and Vice Mayor Christina Alutto

She also serves as the incoming chair of the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission and was tapped by the National League of Cities to serve on the Information Technology and Communications Federal Advocacy Committee.

At a meeting this week, she announced the appointments of community members to serve on more than a dozen Council committees and community organizations

Laurie Jadwin takes helm as Gahanna's second-term mayor

Gahanna Mayor Laurie Jadwin begins her second term

Mayor Laurie Jadwin has called Gahanna home since 1992, only two weeks before her first child was born. She and her husband raised two daughters. For 30 years, she has volunteered in the Gahanna community while running her own law practice or as executive director of Visit Gahanna. She has interacted regularly with representatives from cities and businesses all around the Columbus region.

Ukeme Awakessien will serve as Upper Arlington's first mayor of color

Upper Arlington Mayor/City Council President Ukeme Awakessien Jeter

Mayor Ukeme Awakessien Jeter will have the combined title of mayor and city council president.

In campaign literature, the first-time City Council candidate described herself as "an engineer, lawyer, community leader, and mom" who would draw on her "multi-dimensional experiences, solution-oriented creative thinking, and dynamic advocacy to bring fresh perspectives to Upper Arlington’s City Council."

Ukeme Awakessien Jeter, Upper Arlington's newest council member and city's first black mayor and council president.

Michael Bivens becomes first Black mayor of Whitehall

In a large swearing-in ceremony New Year's Day, Michael Bivens became the city's first Black mayor, who will run the daily operations of the city.

Whitehall Mayor Michael Bivens

The city of Whitehall operates under the strong mayor form of government. Bivens serves both as the ceremonial head of the city and its chief executive official, responsible for preparing the annual budget and capital program, overseeing multiple city departments, setting strategic priorities and keeping City Council advised of current and future community needs.

Veteran attorney overseeing Worthington Mayor's Court

As mayor of Worthington, Scott Holmes serves as a ceremonial head of the city of 15,000, but his main responsibility is to oversee the city's municipal court, which handles traffic tickets and misdemeanors. He was re-appointed for a sixth two-year term to the post.

Worthington Mayor Scott Holmes

Holmes has more than four decades of private practice experience, representing individuals and businesses in a variety of legal matters. He grew up in Worthington, graduating from Worthington High School in 1972. He and his wife Kim have raised their three sons, each of whom also graduated from Thomas Worthington.

"I appreciate the quality of life we've enjoyed," he told The Dispatch. The job, he said, "elevates the community in solemn and celebratory events," including parades, memorial services and ground-breakings. "What an honor it is to participate."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: First-ever mayors of color chosen in suburbs where roles vary widely